Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Conway Is ‘Officially Pushing for Emancipation’

Claudia Conway, one of Kellyanne Conway’s four children, has long been at odds on social media with her mother, who serves as a senior counselor to President Donald Trump. Claudia, 15, claimed two weeks ago that her mom had her arrested for making “false statements” about her online. On Saturday, the tension between the two appears to have escalated.

On August 22, she announced via Twitter that she’s “officially pushing for emancipation.” Claudia, whose father is journalist George Conway III, tweeted, “Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life.”

i have been using social media as an outlet to express my passions, individuality, and to shed light on some hardships. i have been vulnerable for a reason. thank you for supporting me. ❤️ — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

Claudia started tweeting on Saturday about how upset she was to see that her mother would be speaking in support of Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention. She wrote, “I’m devasted that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare.”

“My mother’s job ruined my life to begin with,” Claudia continued. “Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. Selfish. It’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”

Claudia also made it clear that her father, who co-founded The Lincoln Project, a community of republicans against Trump, was not helping her situation. She tweeted, “As for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. We just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. Stop ‘stanning’ him.”

Claudia Previously Tweeted About Looking for ‘Pro Bono Lawyers’

claudia conway just went live on tiktok and talked about how her mother has physically and emotionally abused her for years and had her arrested for fake assault charges a few weeks ago…….someone get this girl emancipated STAT — edgar allan poe dameron (@juliananannana) August 6, 2020



Claudia, who has over 273,000 followers on TikTok, shared a video on August 7 in which she appeared to be lying in bed and crying. While the song “Bulletproof” played, she added text to the video that read, “You think you can hurt my feelings? lol my mom is Kellyanne Conway.”

On Twitter, Claudia caused further concern for her well-being after she retweeted a comment describing what she said during a TikTok Live video. The user online tweeted, “Claudia Conway just went live on TikTok and talked about how her mother has physically and emotionally abused her for years and had her arrested for fake assault charges a few weeks ago… Someone get this girl emancipated STAT.”

Claudia asked her 225,700 Twitter followers for help. She tweeted, “how do i get in touch with pro bono lawyers?”

Claudia Said That ‘No One Hates Donald Trump More Than Me’

On August 16, the 15-year-old sent out a particularly scathing tweet that said, “There is no one who hates @realDonaldTrump more than me.” She also shared her thoughts on the ongoing controversy between Trump and the United States Postal Service.

Claudia retweeted a Vice article that detailed how “the United States Postal Service is removing mail sorting machines from facilities around the country without any official explanation or reason given… In many cases, these are the same machines that would be tasked with sorting ballots.” Claudia commented, “Yeah, so THIS is CRAZY.”

In a post that now appears to be deleted, Claudia also retweeted a photo of mailboxes being removed in Portland, Oregon, and said, “pardon me but WHAT? are y’all SEEING THIS? HOW in the HELL in this okay? HOW? donald j. trump is a tyrant. i have no words.”

https://twitter.com/claudiamconwayy/status/1295039776907722752?s=20

She also tweeted, “Anyone remember when trump got impeached?” with two face emojis which have hearts as eyes.

