Dollar General Victims: Anolt Laguerre, Jerrald Gallion & Angela Carr

The Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General mass shooting victims were named as Angela Michelle Carr, Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr., and Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29, by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department.

Angela Carr was 52; Anolt Laguerre was 19; and Jerrald Gallion was 29 years old, according to Action News Jax.

The Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters said in a series of news conferences that the victims were shot inside the Dollar General store and in a car in the parking lot by Ryan Palmeter, 21, of Orange Park, Florida, on August 26, 2023. The sheriff said the rampage was a racially motivated attack, and all three victims were targeted because they were Black. According to the sheriff, Palmeter left behind a racist manifesto with “sickening” ideology and scrawled swastikas on his rifle.

My reflection following the shooting in Jacksonville, FL. Neo-Nazi targeted black people. #JacksonvilleStrong pic.twitter.com/8HxqqLNhmK — Andre Williams (@AndreWi54721839) August 27, 2023

Here’s what you need to know about each of the three victims:

Jarrald Gallion

A woman named Yana wrote on X, “It’s so heartbreaking finding out my cousin was one of the victims of the dollar general shooting 💔 it’s a wicked world we live in!! I love you Jarrold get your rest baby boy.”

It’s so heartbreaking finding out my cousin was one of the victims of the dollar general shooting 💔 it’s a wicked world we live in!! I love you Jarrold get your rest baby boy — YANA 🫀 (@yanaofcourse) August 27, 2023

Journalist Destiny McKeiver wrote on Facebook, “I just spoke with Jerrald Gallion’s loved one who says he was shopping inside of the Dollar General with his girlfriend when he was shot and killed by the gunman in Saturday’s racially motivated shooting. 💔 He was 29 years old and leaves behind a young daughter.”

Alisa Carey shared a photo of Gallion with his child and wrote on Facebook that he was the “greatest father”:

No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or religion..people learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than it’s opposite. -Nelson Mandela.. My heart goes out to the families of the folks that loss their life due to this disgusting act of violence/hate. Keep our family in your prayers as well🙏🏽 R.I.P Jerrald Gallion ( lil brother) #greatestfather.

Some news sites gave his name as Jarrald Gallion, but public records confirmed the spelling as Jerrald Gallion.

According to the sheriff, Gallion was the third victim shot and had walked into the Dollar General with his girlfriend when he encountered the gunman.

Angela Michelle Carr

Tommy Dixon shared a photo of Angela Carr on Facebook and wrote, “My heart goes out to the Carr family in Jacksonville for the tragic loss of my friend aka Ms Angela in that Dam Hate Crime in Duval. To the family I will be there.”

Public records show that Carr lived in Jacksonville. This article will be updated with a photo of Carr and tribute to her when information is obtained.

The sheriff said in a news conference that Carr was shot while sitting in her car in a parking lot. Without warning, the suspect fired 11 rounds at her vehicle, according to Waters.

Anolt Laguerre Jr.

Public records also show that Laguerre lived in Jacksonville This article will be updated with a photo of Carr and tribute to Laguerre when information is obtained.

Waters said Laguerre was shot inside the Dollar General shortly after Palmeter walked inside.

