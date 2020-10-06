Don Jr. Tried Staging an Intervention With His Father & Failed: Report

Donald Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr., tried to stage an intervention on his father, Vanity Fair reported, but his plan was thwarted by his sister, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, both of whom refused to help.

The report cited a source close to the family who was not named who said that Don Jr. had concerns about how his father had been behaving, including going for a ride outside the hospital and the president’s early morning tweeting.

Virginia Voters! Your Governor wants to obliterate your Second Amendment. I have stopped him. I am the only thing between you and your Second Amendment. Working hard in Virginia. It’s IN PLAY. Better Vote for your favorite President, or wave goodbye to low taxes and gun rights! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Trump lit up Twitter early Monday morning to deliver several messages highlight what he ostensibly considered some his best accomplishments in office.

Some of the tweets included comments about the high stock market, “strongest ever military,” “law & order,” “religious liberty” and “space force,” with the word “Vote” behind it. One of the tweets read, “IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!!”

The all-caps messages, according to what an anonymous source told Vanity Fair, caused concern. “They’re all worried. They’ve tried to get him to stop tweeting,” a source is quoted in the story saying. “Don Jr. has said he wants to stage an intervention, but Jared and Ivanka keep telling Trump how great he’s doing. Don said, ‘I’m not going to be the only one to tell him he’s acting crazy,’” the source said.

Publicly, however, Don Jr. has shown no indications that he believes his father is not doing well as president. He retweeted several messages commenting positively about his father, such as this one, which said, “Only a businessman whose second nature is to get the job done ahead of schedule could do that. Thank God we had President Trump pushing the limits and moving heaven and earth to save lives. 47-year failure Joe Biden would have been a disaster, just like he was with swine flu.”

Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Trump’s diagnosis of coronavirus, along with multiple other prominent White House staffers, was cause for alarm at the White House, including to Don Jr., Vanity Fair reported.

Controversy first came when Trump reported that he was doing well and also released a video, which people attempted to analyze for clues on his condition. Reporting from The New York Times cast doubt on whether Trump had really endured the virus as well as he had claimed.

When the leader of the White House Medical Unit, Sean Conley, reported that Trump had been treated with dexamethasone and experienced low oxygen, physicians speculated to The New York Times that the medication choices indicated either a serious illness or an overzealousness to treat the leader of the free world.

Trump, The Times reported, had a high fever on Saturday and his oxygen level dipped just below (93%) what is considered a severe case of Covid-19 (below 94%).

Dexamethasone is a steroid that some preliminary evidence suggests can prevent the development of cytokine storms, or clusters of inflammation that — as part of an overreaction to the virus — inhibit breathing and can be fatal in some patients. Medline Plus reported that “This drug makes you more susceptible to illnesses.” According to The Times, “The drug is reserved for those with severe illness because it has not been shown to benefit those with milder forms of the disease and may even be risky.” This use of the drug only in severely ill patients is in accordance with recommendations from the World Health Organization and the National Institutes of Health.

Don Jr., Vanity Fair reported, was very unhappy that his father rode with secret service agents from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and waved at supporters, despite remaining contagious; the president and staff were all wearing adequate protective equipment, according to The Grio. “Appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect the president and all those supporting it,” the White House said.

However, CNN reported that a Secret Service agent detailed to the president and First family was unhappy with Trump’s decision as well. “I mean, I wouldn’t want to be around them,” the agent said while choosing to remain anonymous. “The frustration with how we’re treated when it comes to decisions on this illness goes back before this though. We’re not disposable.”

Trump has seemed to have recovered and he left the hospital despite some medical experts’ objections. Following his return home, Trump tweeted, “don’t be afraid of covid.”

The New York Times reported that in a week, Trump is expected to breathe a “final deep sigh of relief.”

