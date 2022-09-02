Eliza Fletcher: Possible Suspect SUV Photos Released by Police

Memphis police have released two grainy surveillance photos of a possible suspect SUV in the abduction of Memphis, Tennessee, teacher Eliza Fletcher.

Fletcher, who is also known as Liza Fletcher, is a married mother of two who was abducted in the City of Memphis, Tennessee, while jogging in the early morning hours of September 2, 2022.

As family and authorities frantically seek information about Fletcher, 34, police have unearthed photos of the mystery SUV. They believe she was forced inside it.

“Liza Fletcher is my niece and she was abducted this morning while jogging on Central near the U of Memphis campus around 4:30 am. She was forced into a dark SUV. If you have seen her or have any of info please call 911,” her aunt, Jennifer Sink, wrote on Facebook. Sink works as the chief legal officer for the City of Memphis at Memphis City Attorney’s Office.

Police Released Two Photos of the SUV

Memphis police have two released photos of the possible suspect SUV. Here’s another photo of it.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has also released a missing person’s poster for Fletcher:

“Officers have been able to obtain video of the possible suspect’s vehicle,” Memphis police wrote. They have only released still photos from it, however.

In a short news conference, Memphis police said that the University of Memphis called the Memphis Police Department and initially they were “handling possibly a missing person.”

Police then found video that showed a black SUV pull into the area across the street “where the victim was taken,” the police spokeswoman said. The video showed Fletcher was abducted, she said.

The suspect has not been identified.

Police said they were not aware of a connection to a dark SUV harassing members of the University of Memphis women’s cross country team.

Memphis Police Say Fletcher Was Forced Into the SUV While Running

Fletcher was forced into a mid-sized dark-colored SUV, Memphis police wrote in a news release. Police are actively searching for the missing woman, who was kidnapped near the University of Memphis campus.

According to Local Memphis, Fletcher’s cell phone and water bottle “were found in front of a home owned by the university in the 3800 block of Central Ave.”

In a city watch, Memphis police characterized Eliza W. Fletcher, 34, as a “missing adult.”

“Victim went running early morning, was abducted, and forced into a mid-sized dark-colored SUV,” police wrote.

They said Fletcher is a white female, 5 foot 6 inches tall, 137 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, hair in a bun, a pink jogging top and purple running shorts. The suspect was described as an unknown male. People with information are encouraged to call the Memphis police department at 901-545-COPS (2677).

Police gave additional details in a statement posted to Facebook:

At approximately 7:45 am, officers were dispatched to assist the University of Memphis police regarding a missing person that occurred in the area of Central and Zach Curlin. Upon arriving on the scene, officers were advised that a female was jogging in the area at approximately 4:20 am when an unknown individual approached her. The female was reportedly forced into an SUV and taken from the scene. The suspect was possibly in a dark color SUV traveling westbound on Central. Officers are working to gather additional information. Once we receive updated information, we will provide additional details.

