Emmett Till’s Family Still Seeking Justice 70 Years After Lynching

Emmett Till’s family is still seeking justice today after a prosecutor announced a Mississippi grand jury will not decline Carolyn Bryant, the white woman whose accusation led to the lynching of the Black teenager almost 70 years ago.

A prosecutor said an arrest warrant went unserved, along with other revelations that came to light in her unpublished memoir.

A news release from Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson announced the grand jury’s decision August 9, 2022. It said the grand jury considered evidence and testimony regarding Carolyn Bryant’s involvement in the kidnapping and death of Till, and found insufficient evidence to indict her on kidnapping and manslaughter charges. The grand jury heard more than seven hours of testimony presented in the case of Carolyn Bryant Donham.

An Unserved Warrant for ‘Mrs. Roy Bryant’ Spurred the Grand Jury Investigation

After an unserved warrant issued for a “Mrs. Roy Bryant” was discovered, Till’s family called that Bryant face justice nearly 70 years after the killing.

“The family wants Carolyn Bryant to face justice,” Till’s cousin, Patricia Sterling told reporters in a July 2022 press conference. “We want her to at least come here and defend herself.”

But the grand jury found the evidence was insufficient to press charges against Bryant Donham, who is 88 years old now.

