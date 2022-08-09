Carolyn Bryant’s Children: Her Sons Lamar & Roy Jr.

Carolyn Bryant had two children, both sons: Lamar Bryant and Roy Bryant Jr. At the time of Emmett Till’s 1955 killing in Mississippi, she was living with her husband, Roy Bryant and their two sons in the back of a store the family ran together.

Bryant is known best as the white woman whose accusation led to the lynching death of Black teenager Emmett Till in Mississippi almost seven decades ago. Now, a grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict her.

Today, a prosecutor said an arrest warrant went unserved, along with other revelations that came to light in her unpublished memoir.

A news release from Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson announced the grand jury’s decision August 9, 2022. It said the grand jury considered evidence and testimony regarding Carolyn Bryant’s involvement in the kidnapping and death of Till, and found insufficient evidence to indict her on kidnapping and manslaughter charges. The grand jury heard more than seven hours of testimony presented in the case of Carolyn Bryant Donham.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Bryant Family Lived in Rooms Behind Their Grocery Store

Carolyn and Roy Bryant ran a small grocery, Bryant’s Grocery & Meat Market, which sold to Black sharecroppers and their children, according to PBS.

“The store was located at one end of the main street in the tiny town of Money, the heart of the cotton-growing Mississippi Delta,” PBS reported. “They had two sons and lived in two small rooms in the back of the store.”