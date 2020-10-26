FACT CHECK: Did Biden Call Trump ‘George’ Accidentally?

Did Joe Biden recently call Donald Trump “George” by accident? It appears that he might have. In a recent interview, the former Vice President appeared to reference the president by the wrong name. Sitting alongside his wife, Jill Biden, Biden appeared to say the wrong name twice: “four more years of George, uh, George…”

He then corrected himself in a subsequent sentence, referencing Trump by his name. Following the slip up, many have speculated that Biden might have been referencing former president George W. Bush, or George H.W. Bush. Others, like Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., have used the opportunity to highlight what they perceive to be a sign that Biden is “not up for the job.”

Others have suggested that Biden was speaking to George Lopez, who was present for the video call. Below, you can watch the clip for yourself.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, during an online fundraiser called the “I Will Vote Concert.” George W. Bush was, notably, in office serving out his second term as president when Barack Obama and Biden ran for their first term in office.

The Biden campaign has not given a statement on the matter.

Here’s what you need to know:

WATCH: Biden References ‘Four More Years’ & Says ‘George’

It’s getting beyond ridiculous. This guy is not up for the job. The left is using him to get in their radicals. Did Biden think he was running against George Bush or George Washington? pic.twitter.com/fK1u36Npc7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 26, 2020

In the video above, you can hear the moment where Biden references “George” twice, specifically in the context of “four more years” of leadership. Here’s the full quote by Biden:

”Because of who I’m running against, this is the most consequential election in a long, long time. And the character of the country, in my view, is literally on the ballot. What type of country we’re going to be. Four more years of George, uh, George, uh, we’re going to find ourselves in a position where, if Trump gets elected…we’re going to be in a different world.”

Following the interview, Trump took to Twitter to acknowledge the moment. He tweeted, “Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!”

Was Biden Referencing George Lopez, Who Was on the Video Call Too?

A slew of conservatives have capitalized on what they perceive to be a mental slip up of Biden’s in the last day, tweeting the video clip as what they claim to be proof of his lack of mental sharpness. However, many others maintain that Biden was actually referencing comedian George Lopez, who was on the call when Biden spoke.

Dave Weigal, a reporter for The Washington Post, tweeted, “1.1 million views and a Fox story based on the premise that Biden was confusing Trump with George Bush. He was talking to George Lopez.”

Weigal provided the video clip above, which does show Lopez speaking to Biden following Biden’s comments:

Adding to the confusion, many have noted that Jill appears to say something quietly to Biden during the video, which some claim is her correcting him and reminding him to say “Trump,” not “George.” However, the audio in the video cannot confirm that.

This is a developing post and will be updated.