Florida Man Recorded Video Detailing Threats Before He Was Shot to Death in a Dog Park, Prosecutor Says

Gerald Declan Radford is the Tampa, Florida, man accused of murdering another man at a dog park because the victim was gay.

Suzy Lopez, the Hillsborough County State’s Attorney, said in a statement that prosecutors believe Radford shot John Walter Lay because Lay was gay, adding that authorities believe Radford was the “aggressor.”

“The defendant alleged self-defense, but following a thorough investigation, the evidence shows Radford was the aggressor and was motivated by the fact that the victim was a gay man,” Lopez wrote in the statement.

Lopez said in the statement that Lay recorded a video detailing threats by Radford before he died.

In a March 8, 2024, news release, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced that the agency “has arrested a Tampa man for murder after a deadly shooting at a dog park.”

“On February 2, 2024, just before 8 a.m., deputies responded to the West Dog Park in the Egypt Lake-Leto area for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they located John Walter Lay, 52, who had been shot,” the release says. “Radford was arrested on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 1:50 p.m., and is being brought to the Orient Road Jail for booking.”

Friends have shared memories of Lay on a Facebook page called “Justice4Walt.” A woman wrote on the page, “Walt and I would give names to new people at the dog park that he hadn’t met yet or we forgot their name. My favorite name was “eucalyptus “. He also loved when I would narrate what the dogs were thinking while they played. It made him laugh 😂 and he always made me feel better by just being around such a positive person! I miss him dearly and glad we got to be such great friends!!!”

Sheriff’s Officials Say They ‘Came Into Contact’ With Gerald Declan Radford at the Dog Park Shooting Scene & He Claimed the Shooting Was in Self-Defense

Immediately upon arriving at the dog park, “deputies performed life-saving measures, but Lay was pronounced deceased at a local hospital,” the release says.

“On scene, deputies also came into contact with Gerald Declan Radford, 65. Radford had called 911 after the shooting, claiming he was acting in self-defense, it says. “Radford remained at the scene and spoke with deputies. At the time of the incident, deputies did not have enough evidence to indicate that Radford was not acting in self-defense.”

“This case is an example of our detectives’ commitment to seeking justice and uncovering the truth,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister, in the release. “They did not let those initial statements derail them from staying focused on this investigation. Seeking answers for victims and their loved ones is not just important—it’s imperative. Our detectives demonstrated unparalleled dedication and determination to meticulously uncover the truth and ensure that justice is brought to light.”

“We should all be able to enjoy a day at the dog park without the fear of gunfire. This victim also deserved to live free from fear and discrimination based on his sexual orientation,” Lopez said in a statement. “The evidence shows the defendant’s actions were motivated by hate, and he will be held accountable. My heart is with the victim’s family and large group of friends as we fight for justice together.”

John Walter Lay Recorded a Video Before His Death in Which He Accused Gerald Declan Radford of Threatening to Kill Him, Reports Say

Lopez wrote that Radford called 911 after the shooting and told dispatchers that he “shot a man in the dog park” after getting in a “scuffle” with him.

However, “multiple community members came forward in the days and weeks following the shooting to report hearing Radford use bigoted slurs toward the victim, even talking about wanting to harm him while at the dog park,” Lopez wrote.

She wrote that the victim created a cell phone video “24 hours prior to the shooting warning his friends that Radford told him, ‘You’re gonna die.’”

According to Fox13, Lay and Radford were described as friends who both went “routinely” to the dog park, but whose friendship soured when Radford learned Lay was gay.

Sabrena Hughes, Lay’s sister, told FOX 13 that the shooting “followed two years of harassment and homophobic slurs directed at her brother by Radford.”

In the weeks that followed the deadly shooting, “detectives worked diligently, searching for video connected to this incident, speaking with those who are familiar with the men involved and analyzing all evidence. HCSO then met with the State Attorney’s Office to present them with the totality of what the investigation uncovered and discuss potential charges,” the release says.

“The State Attorney’s Office has approved charging Radford with Second Degree Murder with an enhancement for a hate crime,” it says.

“After analyzing the evidence, it was clear that this man acted from hatred within his heart,” said Chronister, in the release. “A hatred that will not be tolerated within our strong and diverse community. Thank you to State Attorney Suzy Lopez for allowing our detectives the time needed to conduct a thorough investigation. We hope the arrest brings some peace to the family of a man taken from us too soon.”

