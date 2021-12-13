BREAKING IN HOUSTON: 2 Shot, 1 Killed in Pickup Truck Ambush [VIDEO]

Two men were shot when an attempted robber ambushed them at gunpoint while they sat in a pickup truck in Houston on Sunday, December 12, 2021, police say. One of the victims was killed and the other was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to police. The suspect fled from the scene and has not been arrested. Police released surveillance video showing the shooter.

According to police, the shooting happened about 6 a.m. outside of 4368 Telephone Road. The victims were both taken to the hospital after the shooting. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, police said. The other victim, who was a passenger in the truck, was in critical, but stable, condition Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Victims Were Waiting to Go to Work When the Suspect Approached, Demanded Money & Then Shot Them When They Didn't Give Him Money Fast Enough, Police Say









Houston Police Sergeant Mark Holbrook said at the scene of the shooting, “Around 6:20 this morning two guys were waiting to go to work when an unknown suspect approached their vehicle. He produced a handgun, demanded money from them. When they wouldn’t produce the money quick enough, he shot both of them. He killed one of them and the other suffered a gunshot wound and was at Ben Taub Hospital.”

Holbrook said the gunman approached the two men on foot as they were sitting inside their pickup truck outside of a business on Telephone Road. He said the men work as foundation repairmen and were planning to meet someone at the location to go to a job.

“They were meeting here, grouping up, getting ready to go to work on a Sunday morning, trying to make a living, and he walked up to their car, demanded money and when they wouldn’t give him the money fast enough, he shot both of them,” Holbrook said. The victims are both Hispanic males in their 30s, police said.

Houston Police Released Surveillance Video Showing the Gunman Walking Up to the Truck & Then Fleeing From the Scene After Shooting the 2 Men





Houston Police said, “We are releasing a photo of who we believe the suspect to be, a person of interest. Anyone who recognizes that person are asked to call the Houston Police Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.” The homicide division can be reached at 713-884-3131 and Crime Stoppers tips can be made to 713-222-TIPS or online at the Crime Stoppers website.

Police said the suspect is a Hispanic male who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. He was speaking English at the scene, police said. They asked that anyone who could provide any information about him, including his name, where he might live, etc., to call investigators.

Detectives also released surveillance video that shows the suspect. He can be seen walking up to the truck and talking to the two victims before shooting them and fleeing from the scene on foot. Holbrook said the suspect shot through the driver’s door, hitting both of the men as they sat in the truck.

