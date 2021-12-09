WATCH: Man Shoots Houston Clerk ‘Without Hesitation’ in ‘Shocking’ Video

Surveillance video shows a Houston gas station clerk being shot in the face by a robber who calmly fired “without hesitation,” police say. The clerk was able to escape from the gunman and flag down help and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Police released the video of the December 6, 2021, shooting and attempted robbery in hopes of catching the suspect.

“This is the shocking thing. He doesn’t demand anything he just goes right up to him and just shoots him right in the head,” Houston Police Lieutenant Emanuel Pavel told reporters at the scene. “It’s crazy. I just can’t believe it. It’s fortunate that the victim was able to actually get up and run out of the store and actually get help.”

The shooting happened at the Chevron gas station at 8605 Memorial Drive about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, December 6, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Follow the Heavy on Houston Facebook page for the latest Houston news and more.

The Video Shows the Robber Shooting the Clerk, Who Was Behind Plexiglass, & Then Climbing Over the Counter









The surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the gas station convenience store and calmly approaching the clerk, who was behind a plexiglass shield as part of coronavirus precautions. The suspect leans on the counter and reaches inside his jacket to pull out a handgun. The video shows the suspect pointing the gun under the plexiglass at the clerk and then firing. Police said the suspect did not make any demands or say anything all before shooting the clerk in the face.

The video shows the clerk falling to the ground and the robber climbing up onto the counter, sliding under the protective screen. He then continues attacking the clerk, punching him several times, the video shows, before trying to open the cash register. The clerk can be seen running out of the store to get help as the gunman struggles to open the register. According to police, the clerk was able to flag down a car and the driver called 911.

Pavel told reporters, “He climbs over the counter and tries to open the cash register. And he’s not able to. The victim gets up and fortunately, the suspect turns around and instead of shooting him again, ends up punching the victim. The victim is able to stumble out, walk out of the store, and try to get help. He stops the vehicle and they end up calling police.”

The Suspect Fled From the Scene in a Mercedes Sedan, Police Say









“The victim was moving his vehicle to the front of the store, the victim is actually an employee, he’s a clerk who works at the gas station. He moved his vehicle in front of the store, walked back into the store and about a minute later the suspect, which is a Black male, drives up in a Mercedes two-door,” Pavel said. “He gets out of the vehicle, walks into the store and without hesitation goes right to the counter and shoots the victim right in the face.”

The suspect fled from the scene in the black 2-door Mercedes sedan, police said. Houston Police Lieutenant Pavel said the suspect is a “Black male, heavyset, he has a beard. And he’s driving a newer Mercedes two-door vehicle. Anybody who has any information please feel free to call our Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Any information will be very useful to us.”

According to KTRK, the victim underwent surgery at a local hospital and his family told the news station he is alert and talking and is expected to survive. He was critically wounded and suffered serious injuries, police said.

READ NEXT: Houston Woman Mauled to Death by Her Own Dogs: Police