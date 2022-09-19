Photos & Video of Hurricane Fiona Show Damage in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

Photos and videos from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic show the damage Hurricane Fiona inflicted so far as it heads north. The governor or Puerto Rico said the Category 1 storm was “catastrophic” in a press conference, and most Puerto Ricans remained without power today, Monday, September 19, 2022.

Puerto Rico is continuing to be met with downpours causing major flooding and mudslides after the Category 1 hurricane made landfall on the Dominican Republic Monday, according to The Weather Channel. Hurricane Fiona’s track is headed north, toward the southwest Atlantic Ocean, The Weather Channel reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Photos Show the Hurricane’s Aftermath & Videos Show the Moments When Fiona Made Landfall

Over 1 million people in Puerto Rico are without power after Hurricane Fiona caused "catastrophic" damage and landslides. The power grid is still recovering from 2017's Hurricane Maria and may not be fixed for "several days." Almost 200,000 people have no access to clean water. pic.twitter.com/mRlVhYPEOH — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 19, 2022

Reporters on the ground in Puerto Rico and locals shared videos on social media of Hurricane Fiona as it made landfall, and photos of its aftermath as most Puerto Ricans remained without power Monday, September 19.

Photos from AJ+ showed a man walking through waist-high floodwater, a massive pile of debris along a roadway, and floodwaters engulfing much of the first floor of a house.

The news outlet wrote:

Over 1 million people in Puerto Rico are without power after Hurricane Fiona caused “catastrophic” damage and landslides. The power grid is still recovering from 2017’s Hurricane Maria and may not be fixed for “several days.” Almost 200,000 people have no access to clean water.

The entirety of Puerto Rico lost power due to Hurricane Fiona, yet I have seen nothing but coverage of a funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. A travesty. pic.twitter.com/Bn5ugQH1Ff — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 19, 2022

Author Frederick Joseph shared a video of a river of brown water rushing through a neighborhood in Puerto Rico.

“The entirety of Puerto Rico lost power due to Hurricane Fiona, yet I have seen nothing but coverage of a funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. A travesty,” he wrote.

Another video showed large pieces of debris flying through the air, floodwaters rapidly rising and chunks of road hitting the ground.

Hurricane Fiona has officially hit Puerto Rico and the entire island is currently without electricity, according to NPRpic.twitter.com/hxQl07CRCu — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 18, 2022

“Hurricane Fiona has officially hit Puerto Rico and the entire island is currently without electricity, according to NPR,” a Twitter user wrote.

Puerto Rico’s Governor Says Their Damages Are ‘Catastrophic’

DEVELOPING: Puerto Rico without power after Hurricane Fiona made landfall Sunday, bringing catastrophic flooding to the island. • 1.5 million utility customers without power

• At least 196,000 people without potable water Latest: https://t.co/6dyKv6tD8B 📷Stephanie Rojas/AP pic.twitter.com/ULLg4xfLiv — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2022

Hurricane Fiona devastated the southeast coast of Puerto Rico Sunday, September 18, 2022, where it “unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around,” according to the Associated Press.

The AP reported there were hundreds of rescues and evacuations as floodwaters rapidly rose.

“Rushing rivers of brown water enveloped cars, first floors and even an airport runway in the island’s southern region,” the AP reported.

Forecasters were expecting “historic” rain continuing into Monday, with up to 30 inches.

“The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic,” Governor Pedro Pierluisi said in a press conference, according to the Associated Press.

Winds reaching 85 miles per hour triggered a total blackout on Puerto Rico, and 90% of people remained without power on Monday, according to Reuters. LUMA Energy reported that more than 1.3 million of 1.47 million tracked customers were without power at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.

“LUMA has reenergized some circuits after an island wide blackout caused by hurricane Fiona, however there is limited information available,” the report said.

Reuters reported that reconnecting the 3.3 million power customers to power is expected to take days.

READ NEXT: Hurricane Fiona Track: Radar, Maps Show Path to Bahamas, Nova Scotia

