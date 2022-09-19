Hurricane Fiona Track: Radar, Maps Show Path to Bahamas, Nova Scotia

Hurricane Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Republic today as it left millions of people without power in Puerto Rico, according to weather stations. Radar shows the hurricane is headed toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it is expected to increase in intensity as it heads toward the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos before moving toward Nova Scotia.

Puerto Rico is continuing to be met with downpours causing major flooding and mudslides, according to The Weather Channel. Hurricane Fiona’s track is headed north, toward the southwest Atlantic Ocean, The Weather Channel reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hurricane Fiona’s Track Shows It Will Likely Hit Bermuda, Turks & Caicos Tomorrow

Fiona’s track shows the intensifying storm could affect Nova Scotia and Newfoundland by this weekend, says the Canadian Hurricane Centre. https://t.co/HJt2USbVmP — Global New Brunswick (@Global_NB) September 19, 2022

As Fiona’s track heads north, it is headed toward the southeast Bahamas and the islands of Turks and Caicos as it leaves the Dominican Republic, according to The Weather Channel. Radar shows it will likely hit the islands on Tuesday. Hurricane Fiona made landfall at the Dominican Republic early Monday morning, September 19, 2022.

The SE Bahamas and Turks and Caicos are going to be hit pretty hard. Fiona is likely to become a major hurricane. Bermuda really needs to keep a close eye on the track for its effects to that small island Thursday/Friday. pic.twitter.com/LF5nBUdw9d — Ken Clark (@Kenwxman) September 19, 2022

From there, Fiona “could pose a serious danger to Bermuda” sometime between late Thursday, September 22, 2022, or early Friday. It could continue on to threaten parts of Canada’s Atlantic coast between Friday and Saturday. At that point, it may be “an intense post-tropical cyclone,” or it could still be categorized as a hurricane, The Weather Channel reported.

#Fiona continues to lash Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic with winds and catastrophic rainfall. We're LIVE. pic.twitter.com/9qq2U7HzOF — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 19, 2022

The Weather Channel reported that those with interests in Bermuda, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland should closely monitor the forecasts of Hurricane Fiona.

Hurricane Fiona is a Category 1 hurricane as of 1:30 p.m. Eastern time Monday, and it is forecast to become a Category 3 hurricane on its track north of Hispanola, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Fiona will remain far from the East Coast of the United States, but it is likely to produce high surf with the threat of dangerous rip currents between Wednesday and Saturday, The Weather Channel reported.

Puerto Rico’s Governor Says Their Damages Are ‘Catastrophic’

DEVELOPING: Puerto Rico without power after Hurricane Fiona made landfall Sunday, bringing catastrophic flooding to the island. • 1.5 million utility customers without power

• At least 196,000 people without potable water Latest: https://t.co/6dyKv6tD8B 📷Stephanie Rojas/AP pic.twitter.com/ULLg4xfLiv — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2022

Hurricane Fiona devastated the southeast coast of Puerto Rico Sunday, September 18, 2022, where it “unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around,” according to the Associated Press.

The AP reported there were hundreds of rescues and evacuations as floodwaters rapidly rose.

“Rushing rivers of brown water enveloped cars, first floors and even an airport runway in the island’s southern region,” the AP reported.

Forecasters were expecting “historic” rain continuing into Monday, with up to 30 inches.

“The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic,” Governor Pedro Pierluisi said in a press conference, according to the Associated Press.

Winds reaching 85 miles per hour triggered a total blackout on Puerto Rico, and 90% of people remained without power on Monday, according to Reuters. LUMA Energy reported that more than 1.3 million of 1.47 million tracked customers were without power at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.

“LUMA has reenergized some circuits after an island wide blackout caused by hurricane Fiona, however there is limited information available,” the report said.

Reuters reported that reconnecting the 3.3 million power customers to power is expected to take days.

READ NEXT: Kobe Bryant Crash Text Messages Provide Window Into His Last Hours

