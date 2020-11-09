Ivana Trump Reacts to Election Results: Donald ‘Hates Being a Loser’

Even though Democratic candidate Joe Biden was officially announced as the projected president-elect, Donald Trump refuses to concede and continues to claim the election was illegitimate despite having no evidence to prove as such. While numerous reports say Trump’s family members are trying to convince to secede, his ex-wife, Ivana Trump, says that won’t happen any time soon.

“I just want this whole thing to be over with, one way or the other,” Ivana, 71, told People. “I really don’t care.” However, she made it clear that Trump will not go quietly into the good night.

“He’s not a good loser,” she said. “He doesn’t like to lose, so he’s going to fight and fight and fight.”

As for whether or not Trump, 74, might run for re-election in 2024, Ivana Trump says that’s not likely after he suffered such a major public defeat. “I don’t think he a has a choice,” she said. ” He’s going to go down to Palm Beach and play golf and live the normal life, I think. This is the best choice for what he can do.”

“He has to go and declare that he lost. But he hates to be a loser, that I’m sure of,” Ivana Trump continued. “But if he loses, he loses. He has plenty of money, places to go and live in and enjoy his life.”

Biden was first projected to win the battleground state of Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes the morning of Friday, November 6, after he took the lead over Trump by a margin there of 3,295,373 votes to 3,289,959, and Decision Desk HQ officially announced Biden as the projected president-elect at 8:54 a.m. ET.

On Friday, Biden moved to a projected Electoral College lead of 273 to 214. On Saturday, CNN, NBC News, CBS News, Fox News, and other major media outlets caught up to Decision Desk HQ and called Biden as the victor Saturday morning. Later in the evening, Biden’s campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said that Trump has not reached out to Biden to congratulate him, which has long been the custom classy move when accepting defeat.

As for the adult children she shares with the president, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump, she looks forward to them being “normal” again.

“I just want them to be able to live their normal lives — normal lives,” the former model told People. “Not the Washington life and all that, just in New York or wherever they’re going to be and just live their normal lives.”

“I think they enjoyed being around Donald and running the election and seeing what will happen, but now it is — thank god — over. I’m not really sure what they are going to be up to.”

Numerous Reports Say First Lady Melania Trump Is Encouraging Trump to Step Down

On November 8, “First Lady Melania Trump joined the growing chorus of President Trump’s inner circle advising him the time has come for him to accept the loss, a source familiar with the conversations tells CNN,” tweeted reporter Brian Stelter.

On Sunday morning, Symone Sanders, Biden’s senior advisor, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of Union that “a number of Republicans from the Hill have reached out,” but she doesn’t believe “anyone from the White House has.”

Jared Kushner Has Also Approached the President to Concede, According to Reports

On Saturday night, CNN reported that Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law who’s served as Trump’s senior advisor since he took office, was trying to convince his father-in-law to step down. Married to Ivanka Trump, with whom he shares three children, Kushner has thus far not been successful in getting Trump to deliver a concession speech.

In fact, Trump continues to double down on his belief that there was election fraud despite not being able to provide any evidence to prove as such. Trump tweeted on Sunday, “We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election. Best pollster in Britain wrote this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it’s impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states.” — which was quickly flagged by Twitter as being a “disputed” claim about election fraud.

