Janet & Gavin Irvin: White Mother & Son Were the Last People With Quawan Charles

Janet and Gavin Irvin are a white mother and son who were the last people confirmed to have been with Quawan Charles before he was found dead on November 3. Charles’ family reported him missing on October 31. That day, Charles, 15, had been picked up by Gavin, 17, and his mother Janet, who is 37, according to public records. Charles’ father, Kenneth Jacko, said Gavin later confirmed to authorities that Charles came to their home for a while. This means that the Irvin family were the last people confirmed to have been with Charles before his body was found.

Charles was found dead three days later. His body was discovered in a sugar cane field in rural Louisiana, after authorities used cell towers to locate his cell phone. His face was disfigured. A preliminary autopsy report cited “drowning” as the cause of death, but the sheriff’s office has since confirmed they are treating his death as a homicide investigation.

Charles’ family released the photo of his disfigured face after it reminded them so much of the death of Emmett Till, local activist Andre Arceneaux said. Charles’ mother, Roxanne Nelson, has said that she wants Janet Irvin to be held “accountable” for what happened to Charles.

Here’s what you need to know:

Charles Was Picked up at His Father’s House by Janet & Gavin Irvin Without His Parents’ Permission

On October 31, Charles was first believed to be missing when his mother arrived at his father’s house to take him to a haircut, and his father kicked down his bedroom door to find that it was empty.

Per the New York Times, Charles’ family were able to deduce through a private source that Charles was picked up by Janet and Gavin Irvin at around 3 p.m. that day. They then drove to their home in Iberia Parish, a neighboring area, and the area where Charles’ body would be found on November 3.

Jacko told the Washington Post that neither he nor Charles’ mother know the Irvins, nor did they give them permission to take Charles anywhere. He told The Washington Post that authorities have since visited the Irvin’s home, and that Gavin confirmed what had happened to the authorities.

Down in Iberia Parrish Louisiana, a white woman named Janet Irvin claims to have picked up a 15 year old Black child #QuawanCharles from his home without his parents permission in order to hang out with her son Gavin. Quawan’s badly beaten corpse was found in a lake nearby — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) November 12, 2020

“[Gavin] said Quawan got up and said he was leaving,” Jacko said. “[Gavin] asked about where Quawan was going, and after that, he disappeared.”

The Irvins live in a trailer park in Loreauville, Louisiana, and were recently evicted, the Post reports. The sheriff’s office in charge of the investigation into Charles’ death has not indicated that any of the Irvins are suspects in his death.

Still, Charles’ mother sees it differently. At a recent vigil for her son, Nelson said, “I want the lady who came to get my son without my permission, his dad’s permission, to be held accountable. She took them to her house. He was alive and well when he was here, and now he is dead.”