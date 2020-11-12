Louisiana Dr. Shane McKinney Charged in Racist Attack on Black Woman: Cops

Shane Michael McKinney is a 54-year-old Baton Rouge doctor who has been accused of assaulting a Black female Southern University student-athlete and using a racial epithet during the attack.

McKinney has a math and business background and he has been working as a licensed emergency pediatrician since 2018, according to his LinkedIn page.

1. McKinney Attended the University of Alabama

@ololhealth This “man” (Dr. Shane McKinney) needs to be fired for his actions immediately! This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/M9BdUtGQ2K — 🌊 Kristen 🌊 (@Kris10Panix) November 11, 2020

A LinkedIn page for McKinney shows that he attended Louisiana State University and obtained a bachelor of science in electrical engineering and a minor in mathematics.

The page shows that McKinney then attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he obtained a master of business administration in the management of technology.

The page noted that he went on to study medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and received his doctorate there.

2. Mckinney Was a Louisiana Pediatrician

You’ve heard by now that Arkansas is one of the hardest hit states this flu season. Coming up on @KATVNews #Daybreak Dr. Shane McKinney with @archildrens is live in studio with important info every parent needs to protect their child. pic.twitter.com/lxqGvp4wPh — Alyson Courtney (@KATVAlyson) January 15, 2018

According to a cached version of the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Emergency Medicine, McKinney “went on to complete his pediatric residency as a physician at Children’s of Alabama Hospital.”

According to McKinney’s Linkedin page, his residency at the Children’s Hospital of Alabama took place from 2012-2015. His fellowship in emergency medicine took place in Arkansas Children’s Hospital from 2015 to June 2018.

McKinney has been working at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in pediatric emergency medicine since 2018. According to his National Provider Identifier (NPI) information, McKinney’s last certification date was on August 21, 2018.

3. McKinney Was Arrested & Charged With Battery

https://twitter.com/AbbiRochaTV/status/1326694557682118662/

According to a press release from the Baton Rouge Police, they are accusing Shane McKinney of being the suspect in an assault where “a female victim was punched in the chest and verbally assaulted while walking around the lakes near LSU.”

In a more colorful account, reporter Scottie Hunter from local news station WAFB tweeted that Baton Rouge police were searching for someone who “allegedly called the victim the N-word, punched and verbally assaulted a female athlete from Southern University while she was jogging near the LSU lakes.”

In that message, Hunter said that police were investigating the incident as a “hate crime.

McKinney was booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a single count of simple battery; however, he posted a $10,000 bail, according to the parish prison site.

4. McKinney Has Been Put on Administrative Leave

Statement from SU Athletic Director Roman Banks on Monday’s Incident. pic.twitter.com/G05iAjVts1 — Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) November 10, 2020

According to a statement from Our Lady of the Lake released on Facebook, McKinney was placed on “administrative leave.” Here is the full statement:

We don’t tolerate hate,m racism or violence by any member of our organization against another person. We take the allegations placed against one of our physicians seriously and understand their gravity. We have placed the physician on administrative leave pending a thorough internal investigation. Based on the outcome of our investigation, we may consider further action. We place the well-being of our patients, teams and community at the forefront of everything we do.

Southern University A & M College’s Athletic Director Roman Banks released a statement on Twitter, which partially read, “We are aware of a reported off-campus verbal and physical interaction involving a female Southern University student-athlete and a bystander … At this time, we believe the incident was racially motivated and are wholly and completely focused on the safety and well-being of our student-athlete(s).”

5. Some Suggest McKinney’s Arrest Is Evidence of Racism in Louisiana’s Medical Field

The name of the Doctor who verbally and physically assaulted a Black female athlete from Southern University is: Shane Michael McKinney, MD!! He should be FIRED and ARRESTED immediately!! Putting him on leave is not good enough. — GMOMBC (@PastorSCDixon) November 12, 2020

According to The Advocate, Scott Wester, the CEO of Our Lady of the Lake hospital system, sent an email to employees, which read, “Baton Rouge police have identified one of our employed physicians as the suspect in an alleged racially motivated attack that surfaced online and in the media Tuesday evening.”

Some on Twitter have posed questions about whether McKinney’s background as a pediatrician should be examined given what he has been accused of doing.

One person on Twitter wrote in a tweet, “Dr. Shane McKinney 54 of Baton Rouge is proof of the racism in the medical field” and another wrote in a tweet which appears to have since been taken down, “Now imagine what kind of care Black and Brown children receive when seeking help at @ololhealth Children’s Hospital.”

