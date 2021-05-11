Jeffrey Nicholas: Texas Man Accused of Murdering Concho County Deputies

Jeffrey Nicholas is the man accused of killing two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies and injuring an Eden City employee who were dispatched to speak with him about a dog complaint, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The two deputies were accompanied by an Eden City employee when they arrived at Nicholas’ home at about 8:40 p.m. Monday, May 10. Officials said in a statement released Tuesday morning, May 11, that the situation quickly turned violent, describing it as “an altercation occurred which quickly escalated to gunfire.”

The two deputies were killed and the Eden City employee suffered critical injuries, the news outlet reported.

Nicholas Was Arrested & Jailed on a $4 Million Bond, the Tom Green Jail Roster Shows

BREAKING UPDATE: Two Concho County Sheriff's Deputies were killed and a City of Eden employee was injured while responding to a 'dog complaint.' Jeffrey Nicholas, 28, was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder. His bond is set at $4 million. @KTXS_News pic.twitter.com/FYIOOiccLx — AJ Gersh | KTXS (@AJGershTV) May 11, 2021

Nicholas, 28, was arrested by Texas Rangers and booked into the Tom Green County Jail at 5:38 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, according to the county’s jail roster. He faces two counts of capital murder of a peace officer. Nicholas’ bail is set at $4 million. His bail is set at $2 million for each count of capital murder.

Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. Officials said in their statement additional information would be released throughout the course of their investigation.

Official Said Nicholas Barricaded Himself in an Eden City Building After a Brief Pursuit

The bodies of two Concho County sheriff’s deputies were brought to Lubbock Tuesday morning for an autopsy.

The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement it was “heartbroken” to learn of the deaths. Officers escorted the deputies’ bodies to South Plains Forensic Pathology https://t.co/0QSh1JlTfV pic.twitter.com/ogTvBeMaqw — Camelia Juarez (@CameliaJuarez) May 11, 2021

Cocnho Valley Homepage reported Nicholas was involved in a brief pursuit before he barricaded himself in a house, and later allegedly opened fire. Officials were called to the 100 block of Bryan Street for a dog complaint, they said in a statement.

KHAN reported the injured Eden City employee is being treated at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo. The names of the victims have not been released.

Officials did not mention the brief police pursuit or barricade situation in their initial statement. KXAN reported the shooting occurred very close to Eden High School. Eden is about 160 miles from Austin and about 210 miles southwest of Dallas. It has a population of about 1,300 people.

The Bodies of the Fallen Deputies Were Escorted in a Procession & Fellow Police Officers Mourned Their Loss

Video: A procession arrived in Lubbock Tuesday morning with the bodies of two Concho County Sheriff's deputies who were killed in the line of duty Monday night in Eden. An autopsy on both deputies will be performed here in Lubbock. pic.twitter.com/uDN39zj3ZT — KLBK News (@KLBKNews) May 11, 2021

Fellow police officers mourned the loss of the two fallen Councho County sheriff’s deputies, writing condolences on their social media pages.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Concho County Sherriff Department on the loss of two of their deputies in the line of duty Monday evening,” the Lubbock Police Department wrote on Twitter.

We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Concho County Sherriff Department on the loss of two of their deputies in the line of duty Monday evening. Click here for more information about this morning's procession into Lubbock: https://t.co/s90hNdYDSf pic.twitter.com/AjAD2bsbMH — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) May 11, 2021

Lubbock Police Department organized a procession to escort the bodies of the officers. Video of the procession showed a long line of emergency vehicles escorting the bodies.

“The Lubbock Police Department is heartbroken at the loss of two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies who were killed in the line of duty Monday evening,” they wrote.

Lubbock Police shared details of the route, and asked the public to “lift up the families, both blood and blue, of these two heroes.”

“When a police officer is killed, it’s not an agency that loses an officer, it’s an entire nation,” Officer Down Memorial Page Founder Chris Cosgriff wrote on the website.

🚨 Please pray for the families and friends of the two Concho County Deputies who were shot and killed in the line of duty last evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Concho County Sheriff's Office. #ThinBlueLine #OfficerDown #EndOfWatch #EOW https://t.co/f4SDj6Ph12 — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) May 11, 2021

“Please pray for the families and friends of the two Concho County Deputies who were shot and killed in the line of duty last evening,” the National Fraternal Order of Police said in a statement on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Concho County Sheriff’s Office.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Made a Statement on the ‘Terrible Loss’ & Said it Was a ‘Reminder of the Risk’ Officers Face

Our hearts go out to the family & friends of 2 Concho County Sheriff’s deputies who were killed in the line of duty last night. This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities. https://t.co/VMAMUGffRR — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 11, 2021

Texas Governor Greg Abbott expressed his sympathy to the loved ones of the fallen deputies in a statement, calling it a “terrible loss.” He said the shooting was a reminder of the risks that law enforcement officers face every day.

His statement said:

Our hearts go out to the family & friends of 2 Concho County Sheriff’s deputies who were killed in the line of duty last night. This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities.

Last night, we lost two Concho County Sheriff's Deputies in the line of duty. These brave officers laid down their lives in order to keep us safe. We will NEVER forget their sacrifice, and we will make sure their lives and service are honored. #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/tc36CFi970 — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 11, 2021

George P. Bush also shared his condolences in a statement on Twitter.

“Last night, we lost two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies in the line of duty,” he wrote. “These brave officers laid down their lives in order to keep us safe. We will NEVER forget their sacrifice, and we will make sure their lives and service are honored.”