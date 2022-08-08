Andrew Peery: El Paso Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty

Andrew Peery was an El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line of duty Sunday, August 7, 2022. A suspect identified as John Paz by law enforcement was found dead shortly after the shooting near a local high school.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share Deputy Andrew Peery has been killed in the line of duty,” the El Paso County Sheriff said in a statement.

A procession was scheduled for the fallen deputy at 8:30 p.m. from the hospital to escort his body passed the sheriff’s office and to the coroner’s office.

“Please line the streets with your flags for the family,” the sheriff’s office said.

Peery was a 39-year-old married father of two, according to KKTV News. His wife is named Megan, the news station reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peery Was Killed Responding to a Report of Shots Fired Near a Local High School

https://twitter.com/EPCSheriff/status/1556462160976531457/photo/1

Peery was responding to a call near Widefield High School at about 5 p.m. August 7 with two other officers when he was killed, according to KKTV News. The deputies and a local police officer received reports of gunfire in the area, and law enforcement said a suspect opened fire immediately after they arrived.

“The caller was reporting a shooting in the area of the 500 block of Ponderosa, which is in Security,” El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said in a press conference. “We had additional callers who were also hearing gunfire in the same area. Two of our deputies, alongside a Fountain police officer, arrived on scene almost simultaneously. As soon as they arrived, they were immediately met with gunfire.”

At least one round was returned, and Peery was hit, the sheriff said.

“Our deputies returned fire with at least one round, and after additional personnel arrived on scene, they immediately rendered aid and life-saving measures,” Elder said.

First responders were unable to revive Peery, who died on the scene, according to Elder.

Peery Died Heroically Protecting Those Around Him From an Armed Suspect, Officials Said

Friends and fellow deputies described Peery as a protector who died heroically, according to KKTV News.

“He put himself in the line of fire to save others,” a friend told the news station.

Scott Stone, a former El Paso Sheriff’s Deputy, told the news station that Peery was a person who always made sure his brothers and sisters in blue were safe.

“He was a kind soul,” Stone told KKTV. “He was a man’s man, he made sure that we were — that the guys on his team were always taken care of. He would have given the shirt off his back to his fellow officers.”

Stone was injured in 2018 during a line-of-duty shooting that killed Deputy Micah Flick, KKTV reported.

“It’s one of the worst feelings in the pit of your stomach. It’s a gut-wrenching thing. You feel for his family, you feel for his kids. It’s going to be a long healing process,” he said.

Peery Was a Decorated Deputy Who Joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2016

Peery joined the El Paso Sheriff’s Office in 2016, Elder said in a press conference. He was a highly decorated officer and worked as a SWAT operator in the office.

“Andrew was a highly dedicated, highly decorated SWAT operator for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and he has been with my office since 2016,” Elder said in the news conference in the hours after the shooting.

Peery previously worked for the Bakersfield Police Department, the county seat of Kern County, California, according to the Kern County District Attorney. Kern County is located in the Central Valley. The city had a population of about 380,000 in 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.