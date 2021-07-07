Jovenel Moise Dead: Haitian President Assassinated in Home

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated by gunmen who also wounded his wife in their home early Wednesday, July 7, 2021, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph confirmed in an announcement Wednesday.

The assassination ignited more chaos in the island country plagued by gang violence and protests opposing the president, according to the Associated Press.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph released few details about the killing, and did not say who carried out the assassination. He called the assassination “a hateful, inhumane and barbaric act.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Joseph Said the Assassination Was Carried Out by Heavily Armed Men Speaking Spanish or English

Joseph released few details about the assassination in his announcement in the hours after the killing. He said the gunmen were heavily armed and spoke either English or Spanish.

Joseph said police and the military were in charge of security. The AP described Haiti as “the poorest country in the Americas where a history of dictatorship and political upheaval have long stymied the consolidation of democratic rule.” Africa Insider reported the assassination came following two years of protests and cries for Moise to step down from his position of power.