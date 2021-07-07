Martine Moise, Jovenel Moise’s Wife, Wounded in President’s Assassination

Martine Moise, wife of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise, was seriously wounded in the attack at their home, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said Wednesday.

Joseph said in his statement that Martine Moise was injured and hospitalized.

The assassination ignited more chaos in the island country plagued by gang violence and protests opposing the president, according to the Associated Press. Moise rose to power two years ago, and his rule was marked by protests throughout his presidency with his opponents calling on him to step down.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph released few details about the killing, and did not say who carried out the assassination. He called the assassination “a hateful, inhumane and barbaric act.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Joseph Said ‘the Dark Forces Will Lose’ in His Statement About the President’s Death & First Lady’s Injuries

Joseph vowed to hold those who carried out the attack accountable in his statement confirming the death of Jovenel Moise and the injury of First Lady Martine Moise.

“In line with article 149 of the Constitution, I have just chaired an extraordinary council of ministers and we have decided to declare a state of siege throughout the country,” Joseph said.

“They shot and killed the president and injured his wife,” Joseph continued, and said the assassins “would not go unpunished.”

He said at the time that Martine Moise was in the hospital and seriously injured.

“It is democracy and the Republic which must win. The dark forces will lose,” Joseph said.

Joseph Said the Assassination Was Carried Out by Heavily Armed Men Speaking Spanish or English

Joseph released few details about the assassination in his announcement in the hours after the killing. He said the gunmen were heavily armed and spoke either English or Spanish.

Joseph said police and the military were in charge of security in the country. The AP described Haiti as “the poorest country in the Americas where a history of dictatorship and political upheaval have long stymied the consolidation of democratic rule.”

Africa Insider reported the assassination came following two years of protests and cries for Moise to step down from his position of power. The news outlet reported Haiti was “already in a precarious political situation before the assassination, having grown increasingly unstable and disgruntled under President Moise.”

“Haiti’s economic, political and social woes have deepened recently with gun violence spiking heavily in the capital city,” Africa Insider reported, adding residents have faced food scarcity and more than half the population makes less than $2 per day.

‘I Thought There Was an Earthquake, There Was So Much Shooting,’ Said a Woman Who Lives Nearby

President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti was assassinated in an attack at his home on the outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince, the prime minister said. His wife, Martine Moïse, was also shot and her condition was not immediately clear. Follow updates.https://t.co/99x2f3fvtK — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 7, 2021

A woman who lived near the president’s home described the attack to the Associated Press, speaking on the condition of anonymity because she fears for her life.

“I thought there was an earthquake, there was so much shooting,” the woman told the AP. “The president had problems with many people, but this is not how we expected him to die. This is something I wouldn’t wish on any Haitian.”

Jonathan Katz, who previously covered Haiti for The Associated Press and wrote a book about the 2010 earthquake, analyzed the situation in an interview with the AP.

“At this hour, we don’t know who did this, what their end game is, what else they have planned,” he said to the AP. “There were a lot of people who wanted him gone. And there were a lot of people whom he wanted gone.”

Katz told the AP that the majority of Haitian presidents have been forced out of office, but it has been more than 100 years since a sitting Haitian president was killed.

“It seems to be a pretty well-financed operation,” he told the AP, and added officials could spend days piecing together the incident. “That’s the question: Who’s behind it and what do they want?”

