Michael ‘Mike’ Mohn, Justin Mohn’s Father: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Mohn was the father of Justin Mohn, the Levittown, Pennsylvania man who is accused of a gruesome beheading displayed on YouTube.

Justin Mohn is accused of beheading his father on January 30 and then holding up the severed head on camera. Heavy has reviewed the YouTube video, which has since been deleted. In it, Justin Mohn says, before ranting about the federal government and President Joe Biden, “This is the head of Mike Mohn, a federal employee of over 20 years and my father. He is now in hell for eternity as a traitor to his country.”

Heavy confirmed Justin is tied to Mike Mohn through public records and a family obituary. Public records give the older man’s age as 68 and his name as Michael F. Mohn.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mike Mohn Is Listed as the Owner of 2 Pennsylvania Companies

Although Justin Mohn claims in a YouTube video that he murdered his father because Mike Mohn is a federal employee, a database of federal employees’ salaries from 2015 to 2022 does not contain the name Mike or Michael Mohn.

However, the state of Pennsylvania’s business registration database does list Michael F. Mohn as the owner of two companies. The address for those companies matches the address where the homicide occurred.

The database lists Michael Mohn as the owner of a company called M & D Cleaning Products. Michael F. Mohn is also listed in the state database as the owner of a company called “Power Writers.”

2. In a Family Obituary, Michael Mohn, the Son of a Steel Plant Worker & World War II Veteran, Is Listed as Married to Wife Denice Mohn

In a past obituary, Michael F. Mohn was listed as married to Denice Mohn. Her page says that the couple had four children. It contains a family photo.

Denice Mohn’s Facebook page doesn’t contain any visible political posts. The top post is about feng shui.

The obituary was for Michael Mohn’s father, Stanley Mohn. The obit says that Stanley Mohn was “born and raised in Krumsville, Pennsylvania, he was the youngest of six children of Samuel and Sarah Burkhard Mohn. He grew up on a small farm and helped his father, a blacksmith, by riding customer’s horses home after they were shoed. His father taught him how to weld.”

He worked in a World War II shipyard building destroyers and met his wife Gertrude at a diner, the obituary says. It says Gertrude Mohn was a “secretary in the U.S. War Department.” The couple had five children, include Mike Mohn. Stanley Mohn later worked in construction at a steel plant, the obituary says.

“Among the many innovative things he created for his family, one of the first was a motorized scale replica Army jeep for his young son,” the obit says. He was married 61 years and spent his final years in retirement “growing tomatoes, peppers and flowers.”

The obituary says that he was survived by “Michael F. and his wife Denice of Levittown,” and lists Justin Mohn as a grandchild.

3. In the Gruesome Video, Justin Mohn Holds Up the Severed Head in a Plastic Bag

The YouTube video starts with the scene in which Justin Mohn lifts up a man’s bloody head encased in a plastic bag, identifies the victim as his father Mike Mohn and declares him a traitor.

In the lengthy video, Justin Mohn rants, “It is said those who commit treason and betray others occupy the lowest pits of hell for all time. The federal government of America has declared war on America’s citizens and the American states. America is rotting from the inside out as far left woke mobs rampage our once-prosperous cities, turning them into lawless zones.”

Although he identifies the victim as his father Mike Mohn, it should be noted that police have not confirmed the victim’s identity.

The video is now deleted. Before it was deleted, Heavy saved it. Although it is too graphic to share, Justin Mohn rants about the federal government, including illegal immigration. He expresses unhappiness with taxes, the American economy, the federal government, and President Biden.

Law enforcement sources told LevittownNow.com that “a video posted on YouTube by a man identified as Justin Mohn was tied to the death.” The site confirmed that the man in the video “held up what appeared to be the decapitated head of a man Mohn said was his father.”

4. A Lawsuit That Justin Mohn Filed Against the U.S. Government Says His Parents Paid for His College Education

In a lawsuit Justin Mohn filed against the U.S. government, which was dismissed, it’s revealed that his parents paid for his college education.

In 2023, he filed the lawsuit against the federal government that reads, in part, “Justin Mohn, a 2014 graduate of Pennsylvania State University, returns for the fourth time pro se to sue the United States for allowing him to borrow money to attend college without advising him he may not find satisfactory work as an overeducated white man almost ten years later.”

The court decision says:

Mr. Mohn’s allegations are the same ones we dismissed three times before. Mr. Mohn and his parents agreed to repay federal student loans to pay for his college education at Pennsylvania State University. And all seemed well at the start. Penn State awarded him a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management in May 2014. He began paying his monthly student loan six months later. But then Mr. Mohn could not find a full-time job at some unpleaded later time. He obtained only part-time jobs. He moved to Colorado to take a full-time job at a credit union. He later accepted a full-time job with an insurance company earning a higher hourly wage. He views his work post-graduate years as ‘malemployment.’

The court again dismissed his claim.

Justin Mohn’s Facebook page does not contain any photos of his father or mother. His Facebook page says he “studied at Penn State,” is “from Levittown, Pennsylvania” and “lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado.”

5. Police Confirmed that a Man Was Discovered Dead in the Home But Have Released Few Details

Middletown Township Chief of Police Joseph Bartorilla said in a news conference on January 30 that police found a “deceased man upstairs” in the residence, but he did not name him.

He said that police tracked down a “person of interest,” also not named, along with his vehicle, about 100 miles from the crime scene.

The chief did not discuss a motive or much about the social media posts.

Asked whether the crime was posted on social media, the chief said, “I don’t know. I’m hearing it was. I guess it was because that’s what I am hearing.” But he said he had not officially confirmed that information.

