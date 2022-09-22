Justin Washington: Accused New York Rapist Goes Free, Attacks 5

Justin Washington was accused of rape and given a plea deal of 30 days in jail in New York before he allegedly went on a sex crime spree and attacked five more people.

The New York Post reported that Washington, 25, was accused of raping a teenager in Manhattan. Officials said he went on to assault five other people in the Bronx one month later. In some of those cases, he was accused of breaking into homes, touching victims sexually and asking for a dollar, law enforcement told the Post.

He is currently incarcerated at the Eric M. Taylor Center in Elmhurst, New York, according to his jail record. The New York Department of Correction log says he is being held on $150,000 bail.

Law Enforcement Officials Called Washington’s Plea Deal ‘A Joke’

The New York Post reported they spoke with unnamed Manhattan police sources who described Washington’s plea deal as a “joke.” Washington had originally been charged with rape, and was offered a plea deal for a lesser offense of coercion, the Post reported. He was scheduled to be sentenced to 30 days in jail plus five years probation in the case, and was scheduled for sentencing today, September 22, 2022, according to The New York Department of Correction.

“How does a man who rapes an innocent teenage girl walk the streets to sexually attack [five] more innocent [people], including a homeless woman?” the cop said, according to the Post.

If convicted on the original rape charge, Washington could have faced up to 25 years in prison, the Post reported.

“That is a sweet deal. He went from rape one and facing 25 years in jail, which is hard time, to 30 days,” the Post quoted another police officer as saying. “What a joke.”

NYPD Crime Stoppers released images of the suspect, who police later identified as Washington, for allegedly exposing himself and removing a woman’s pants while attempting to rape her in the Bronx on the morning of September 15, 2022.

“WANTED-Att. Rape: 9/15/22 approx. 9:50AM, vicinity of Aqueduct Ave & W 181 St @NYPD46PCT Bronx. The suspect exposed himself, & removed a female victim’s pants before attempting to her rape her. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or use http://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org Reward up to $3,500,” NYPD Crime Stoppers wrote on Twitter.

Police Said Washington Sexually Assaulted Victims & Asked for $1

The New York Post detailed the crimes police accused Washington of committing, saying that the alleged spree began the morning of September 15, 2022, when police said he crawled through an 18-year-old man’s window, grabbed the teen’s buttocks under his underwear and said “Can I get a dollar, bro?”

Emily Tuttle, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, defended the plea deal offered to Washington in a statement to the Post.

“Our experienced sex crimes prosecutors conducted a thorough investigation and were in regular contact with the survivor’s family throughout this case. Based on the evidence, we determined that this was an appropriate plea to spare the young survivor from having to testify, while holding Washington accountable for his conduct,” Tuttle said in an email, according to the Post. “As the investigation into this week’s extremely disturbing allegations in the Bronx continues, we will determine whether to ask for a lengthier jail sentence.”

