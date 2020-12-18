WATCH: Dashcam Shows Kansas Deputy Run Over Fleeing Black Man With Truck

A federal lawsuit has been filed after newly released dashcam footage shows a Kansas deputy mowing down a running Black man with his patrol truck.

Lionel Womack, a former Kansas City police detective, said in an excessive force lawsuit filed on Thursday, December 17, that Kiowa County Sheriff’s deputy Jeremy Rodriguez purposely ran him over during a traffic stop this fall, The Associated Press reported. The 35-year-old said he sustained serious injuries from the August 15 encounter, which was captured in a now-viral video circulating online.

The dashcam footage shows a shirtless Womack fleeing through a field at night as the patrol truck trails closely behind — eventually plowing him over. Womack had not been speeding or driving under the influence at the time he was pulled over, according to The Associated Press. He told The AP that his driver’s license and registration were also up to date.

“When the first officer turned his lights on, I pulled over and complied … exactly as you’re supposed to. But when three additional vehicles pulled up quickly and started to surround my car, I freaked out,” Womack said, The Associated Press reported. “That’s when I took off, it was a ‘fight or flight’ moment and I was going to live.”

“I felt like I was in danger. This was out in the country, late at night, and it was dark,” he added. “So I ran for my life. That’s what you see in the dashcam video. I’m running in an open field, and I’m scared.”

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas, accuses Rodriguez of using excessive force, according to The AP. The complaint, obtained by the outlet, argues that the deputy was “callously indifferent” to Womack’s civil rights.

The Associated Press said Rodriguez is still on patrol, while Womack is serving jail time “on felony charges of attempting to elude police and several traffic violations.”

