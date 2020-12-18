Texas Mom Shoots Son Dead, Daughter in Critical Condition in Murder-Suicide: Cops

A Texas mom shot her 10-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter, killing one, before turning the gun on herself on Thursday, police say.

Chelsee Dodd, a 43-year-old resident of New Braunfels, opened fire on her son, Trace Dodd, and teen daughter on the morning of December 17, according to the New Braunfels Police Department. Police said they responded to the home shortly before 10 a.m. on a report of a possible gunshot victim. The New Braunfels authorities found all three victims with gunshot wounds, the Department said in a Facebooks statement on Thursday.

Dodd and her son were pronounced dead at the scene, police continued. Her daughter was found unconscious and rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated for a possible life threatening injury, the Department said.

The incident is being investigated as “an apparent homicide/suicide,” New Braunfels police said.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been identified or revealed by police.

