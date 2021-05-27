Karine Jean-Pierre: Biden’s Deputy Press Secretary Holds Historic Press Conference

Karin Jean-Pierre addressed the nation as the first Black woman to hold the position of principal deputy press secretary of the White House in 30 years.

“I am profoundly honored to be the Principal Deputy Press Secretary for [President Joe Biden],” she wrote on Twitter. I am especially thrilled to work alongside [Jen Psaki] whose leadership and stellar instincts will ensure we are positioned to effectively communicate the Biden-Harris agenda to all Americans.”

Here’s what you need to know:

‘It’s a Real Honor,’ Jean-Pierre Said of Her Position With the White House

Here’s my @thereidout interview tonight with my dear friend @KJP46 (@K_JeanPierre) after her historic press conference. Forgot to ask what advice the great Judy Smith offered her!! Great day for the @WhiteHouse and for America. #blackgirlmagic https://t.co/u71m7aCqGI via @msnbc — Joy-Ann (Democracy Fan) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) May 27, 2021

Jean-Pierre was the first Black woman to speak on behalf of the White House in three decades when she addressed reporters Wednesday, March 26, 2021, according to NPR. While she said it was an honor to serve as press secretary for the Biden administration, she said the task is about the American people, not an individual.

“It’s a real honor just to be standing here today,” Jean-Pierre said at her press conference. “I appreciate the historic nature, I really do. But I believe being behind this podium, being in this room, being in this building, is not about one person. It’s about what we do on behalf of the American people.”

Deputy Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre becomes the first Black woman since 1991 to conduct a White House briefing. Karine also identifies as a member of the #LGBTQ community. I’ve followed her career for a while and I love her energy and spirit.#DemVoice1 #Fresh pic.twitter.com/HxS1YJQQn7 — 🏳️‍🌈b mcarthur (he,him) (@bmcarthur17) May 27, 2021

She began her press conference speaking about Kristen Clarke, announcing that Clarke was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, as the leader of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. Clarke is the first woman and first woman of color to hold the position, NPR reported.