Karine Jean-Pierre: Biden’s Deputy Press Secretary Holds Historic Press Conference

Karine Jean-Pierre: Biden’s Deputy Press Secretary Holds Historic Press Conference

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
karine jean pierre

Getty White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on May 26, 2021.

Karin Jean-Pierre addressed the nation as the first Black woman to hold the position of principal deputy press secretary of the White House in 30 years.

“I am profoundly honored to be the Principal Deputy Press Secretary for [President Joe Biden],” she wrote on Twitter. I am especially thrilled to work alongside [Jen Psaki] whose leadership and stellar instincts will ensure we are positioned to effectively communicate the Biden-Harris agenda to all Americans.”

Here’s what you need to know:

‘It’s a Real Honor,’ Jean-Pierre Said of Her Position With the White House

Jean-Pierre was the first Black woman to speak on behalf of the White House in three decades when she addressed reporters Wednesday, March 26, 2021, according to NPR. While she said it was an honor to serve as press secretary for the Biden administration, she said the task is about the American people, not an individual.

“It’s a real honor just to be standing here today,” Jean-Pierre said at her press conference. “I appreciate the historic nature, I really do. But I believe being behind this podium, being in this room, being in this building, is not about one person. It’s about what we do on behalf of the American people.”

She began her press conference speaking about Kristen Clarke, announcing that Clarke was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, as the leader of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. Clarke is the first woman and first woman of color to hold the position, NPR reported.

Read More
, , , ,