WATCH: Kellyanne Conway Curses at Daughter Claudia In TikTok Video

Claudia Conway, the daughter of Kellyanne Conway, went on TikTok to reveal her 53-year-old mother had tested positive for coronavirus on October 3, and then two days later, the 15-year-old revealed she has also tested positive for COVID-19.

On October 5, Claudia dropped another COVID-19 related bombshell claiming that President Trump, her mother’s former boss, who tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2, was way sicker than The White House was letting on. Later Monday evening, Claudia shared one more disturbing TikTok video, which has since been deleted, during which she and her mother got into a heated argument.

Kellyanne via Claudia Conway. This feels haunted. Kelly seems drunk. Is this an audition? Plz advise. pic.twitter.com/akhAUWyHA4 — Molly McAleer (@molls) October 6, 2020

In the brief video, which survives on Twitter through a screen recording shared by actress Molly McAleer, comedian Kathy Griffin, and hundreds more, Conway yells f-bombs at her daughter. Conway accuses her daughter of “disruption”– “lying about f****** covid” about “her “f***** mother,” while Claudia defends herself. After Conway asks, “You’re taping me, again?” the video cuts to black.

Behind the Politics with the Conways… pic.twitter.com/umSbgNtAKg — Joaquín Beltrán 🐇 (@joaquinlife) October 6, 2020

In another TikTok video posted on Monday night, Conway instructs her daughter to “Tell them right now: ‘My mom had three tests.'” Claudia responds, “I’m telling them right now.”

Claudia wrote in a text on the clip, “little clarification from my previous posts. my mother claims that she did not lie to me. she had three tests done. first negative, second two positive. we were not in communication. i misinterpreted it.”

Claudia Conway signals she needs help by taking out her earrings live on #TikTok Is there a trusted adult or family member who can intervene? #ClaudiaConway pic.twitter.com/irMzwRTZtM — Duchess French (@Duchess_French) October 6, 2020

During Claudia’s TikTok live stream later that night, a follower asks if she was in danger to take off her earrings. After Claudia promptly removes both of her earrings, she insists, “It’s okay. I’m fine.”

Really important to note that Claudia Conway is, above all, a teenager living in an abusive household just trying to seek help — ricky montgomery (@rohmontgomery) October 6, 2020

In all seriousness, my heart goes out to Claudia Conway for having to grow up surrounded by such toxicity. — Brent (Ghost Pumpkin 👻🎃) (@BentGroins) October 6, 2020

Afterward, users on Twitter expressed a lot of concern for Claudia after the video was deleted from her social media account. Some Twitter members also accused Conway of “gaslighting” her daughter.

Claudia Claimed Her Mother Initially Lied About Her Positive COVID-19 Test Results Before ‘Infecting the Whole Family’

On October 4, Claudia shared a black-and-white video with her 1 million followers on TikTok with a message that read, “hey guys currently dying of covid!” with the song “The Loser” by Zach Farache playing in the background. The day before, Claudia posted a TikTok video complaining that her mother was “coughing all around the house after Trump tested positive for covid.”

Claudia also claimed her mother initially lied to her about her test results. She wrote in the comments section that “she also lied to me today and said her test was negative when it literally wasn’t and I spent all day around her. will be spending my birthday in quarantine.”

Claudia Conway is a treasure and now a primary news source. https://t.co/0TiXfhHC0N pic.twitter.com/ClS6nqtv5Z — Yong Chavez (@YongChavezLA) October 3, 2020

On October 2, Claudia broke the news that her mother had tested positive for coronavirus. The TikTok video, in which she wears a large face mask, includes the text: “update my mom has covid.” Kellyanne Conway confirmed her diagnosis on Twitter following her daughter’s reveal.

Conway tweeted, “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

In a second video post on Friday night, Claudia wrote, “I’m furious. Wear your masks. Don’t listen to our idiot f****** president piece of s***. Protect yourselves and those around you.”

Claudia Is Angry That Her Mom Attended Amy Coney Barrett’s Nomination Ceremony, Which Is Now Considered a COVID-19 ‘Superspreader’ Event

Kellyanne Conway just confirmed reports she has COVID-19. Here is a video of her having an extended, close conversation with Bill Barr at the Rose Garden superspreader event last weekend:pic.twitter.com/s07mtfo8Rl — LeAHHHHHH!!! 😱 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) October 3, 2020



On October 2, in a TikTok video that has since been made private, Claudia included the caption, “All for the stupid Amy Coney Barrett thing.” The celebration of Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court has been dubbed a “superspreader” event after numerous Republican guests in attendance at the mask-free event with no social distancing tested positive for coronavirus.

Claudia posted text over the clip that read, “My mom two weeks ago: It’ll be fine. Masks are stupid.” Then it cut to another clip that read, “Infects the whole family.”

The ceremony for Barrett took place at the White House on September 26. During the event, Kellyanne Conway was seen talking closely with U.S. Attorney General William Barr in the Rose Garden. However, Barr tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, as reported by ABC News.

Claudia, who’s one of four children, was already planning to quarantine before testing positive. She captioned her first TikTok video on Friday night, “Bye, I’m done. I’ll see you all in two weeks,” referencing the CDC’s recommended quarantine period for people who have been exposed to the virus.

