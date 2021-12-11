Kentucky Tornado Victims: Names, Photos & Tributes

The first of as many as 100 Kentucky tornado victims has been named. He is Judge Brian Crick.

We will be updating this post as victims’ names are released with tributes, photos, and names. “The level of devastation is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a noon press conference. “This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to have ever run through Kentucky.”

The governor confirmed in a news conference that there were “mass casualties” at the Mayfield candle factory. There were also deaths from the tornado in Illinois and Arkansas.

Here are the victims named so far.

Judge Brian Crick

The Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court confirmed Crick’s death in a statement posted to Twitter.

“We woke up this morning to devastating news from Western Kentucky, which sustained extensive destruction last night from some of the strongest tornadoes to strike Kentucky in recent memory,” it says.

“Graves County was hit particularly hard, with reports of significant loss of life and property damage. The Graves County Courthouse in Mayfield was heavily damaged, and we have court officials en route to assess the situation and make plans for next steps

The statement continued, “We are especially heartbroken to get the news that District Judge Brian Crick, who served McLean and Muhlenberg counties, lost his life during the storm. This is a shocking loss to his family, his community and the court system, and his family is in our prayers. I have asked our justices, judges, circuit court clerks and AOC managers to try to determine the safety of any court staff in Western Kentucky, and what we can do to help any who need shelter, food or clothing.”

The statement concluded, “Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy. We will provide updates about damage to court facilities and what we can do to ensure that court operations continue in the counties affected by this storm.”

On Twitter, Crick called himself a “devoted husband and dad. District Judge in the 45th Judicial District in KY.” Frick filled his Facebook page with photos of his wife and children.