Live Maine Election Results & Map: Follow the 2020 Presidential Race

Maine voters have been casting their ballots in the 2020 presidential election and the last polls will be closing at 8 p.m. ET. Unlike most other states, Maine does not have a winner-take-all system and instead grants two of its four electoral college votes to the winner of the statewide vote and one vote each to the winner of Maine’s two congressional districts. While Joe Biden is expected to win the state in this election, election watchers will be curious to see whether Biden will be able to win all four electoral college votes or if the vote will be split like it was in 2016.

Since Maine allows the processing of mail-in ballots prior to Election Day and early voting has been taking place since October 5, most Maine election officials are optimistic that results will be available on election night. However, Maine will be using ranked-choice ballots so, in some races where a candidate could not secure a majority, officials will need to count up the second choice of voters, which will not occur on Election Day, FiveThirtyEight points out.

See below for live election results of the 2020 presidential race and votes across Maine, courtesy of Heavy’s partnership with Decision Desk HQ:

Below Are the Live Presidential Election Results From Maine & a Map Showing the Votes Throughout the State

As mentioned, Maine’s electoral college vote is split, with two of its votes going to the winner of the state’s popular vote. The results of the statewide race are available in the widget below, followed by live results for Maine’s two congressional districts, which are worth one electoral college vote each.

The live results of votes in the 1st Congressional District are available below. The candidate who wins in this district will get one electoral college vote:

See below for the live results of votes in the 2nd Congressional District. The candidate who wins here will receive one electoral college vote:

The 2020 presidential election is special for Maine as it is the first time that a state is using a ranked ballot system to decide the election. Most elections in the U.S. use the “first past the post” system, which means that voters choose one candidate and the candidate with the most votes wins, whether they have a majority of votes or not. With the new ranked ballot system, when there are more than two candidates, voters in Maine will be asked to rank the candidates from their first to their last choice, FiveThirtyEight explains.

If no candidate receives a majority of first-place votes, the candidate with the fewest first-place votes is eliminated, and his or her supporters are redistributed among the remaining candidates based on whom they ranked second. If still no candidate has a majority, the candidate with the next-fewest first-place votes is eliminated, and so on until someone wins 50 percent plus one vote.

In the 2020 election, Maine has allowed all voters to cast their ballots by mail or in person, and early voting has been going on since early October. According to WGME, October 30 was the last day for early voting and many areas have already begun processing the ballots. The outlet reported that nearly 40% of registered voters had voted early, meaning almost 420,000 ballots already submitted.

The state extended its absentee-ballot processing period so officials have been able to begin processing the ballots in the week prior to November 3. That means many areas of Maine are expecting to have their results processed and released on election night, the Sun Journal reported. Data from the state primary election in Maine on July 14 showed that there are 386,786 registered Democrats in the state and 295,122 registered Republicans.

There were other key elections on the ballot in Maine, including the contest for a Senate seat which could be critical for either party looking for a majority in the upper chamber. The Republican incumbent Susan Collins is looking to hold off a strong challenge from Democratic candidate Sara Gideon. The result of that race is available below:

Maine’s two seats to the U.S. House of Representatives are also up for grabs in the 2020 election, both of which are currently held by Democrats. In the 1st Congressional District, Rep. Chellie Pingree will seek to fight off a challenge from Republican Jay Allen to win her 7th term in Congress. In the 2nd Congressional District, Rep. Jared Golden will look to secure a second term in Congress by defeating Republican Dale Crafts. The results of the House races are available in the widget below by selecting Maine from the dropdown menu:

The local race results will also be available on Maine’s Secretary of State website here.

The Polls Heading Into Election Day Showed Biden With a Slight Lead Over Trump in Maine

At the end of October, the polls were showing Biden holding onto a lead over Trump heading into the election. FiveThirtyEight showed that a poll from Emerson College had Biden leading over Trump with 54% to 43%. The polls also showed Biden with a lead over Trump in both congressional districts, although with a much slimmer lead in the 2nd Congressional District.

In the first district, Biden is leading Trump by 19 points, 58% to 39% while in the second district Biden’s lead is only three points, 50% to 47%.

A SurveyUSA poll conducted a few days prior had similar results, with Biden leading Trump in the state 53% to 40% and the same points lead in both congressional districts as with the Emerson College poll, FiveThirtyEight reported.

Maine Is Considered a Blue State & Has Voted for a Democratic Candidate in the Past 7 Elections Although the Results Were Close in 2016

Maine is considered a blue state since it’s voted for the Democratic presidential candidate in the past seven elections, although the 2016 race was much closer than previous ones, with Hillary Clinton winning the state by just 2.9%, according to 270toWin. Clinton received 357,735 votes while Trump received 335,593 votes, as per the Maine Secretary of State.

Maine and Nebraska are the only two states that do not have a winner-take-all system for its electoral college votes. Despite that, the state has only had a split vote once, in the 2016 election. According to the National Archives, Clinton won the vote in Maine and received the two statewide electoral college votes as well as the vote from the 1st Congressional District for a total of three. However, Trump won the vote in the 2nd Congressional District and received its one electoral college vote.

The state was quite divided in 2016, with Clinton winning the 1st Congressional District by almost 15%, whereas Trump won the 2nd Congressional District, which is more rural, by over 10%, 270toWin points out.

Follow the Live Country-wide Results of the 2020 Presidential Race Below With a Map & Electoral College Votes

Heavy has partnered with Decision Desk HQ for live election results of the nationwide presidential race. You can find those results here:

Decision Desk HQ also provides the live results of electoral college votes for a quick glance at where the candidates stand in the race to get the 270 votes necessary to secure the presidency. See those results below:

READ NEXT: Presidential Debate Live Stream: Watch the Second Biden-Trump Debate Online