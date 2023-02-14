Michigan State University Victims: Names, Photos & Tributes

Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner were two of the three Michigan State University student victims who lost their lives in the mass shooting attack on campus, the Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Department announced in a news release.

The third victim was later named by family members to WXYZ-TV as 19-year-old Arielle Diamond Anderson.

Verner was remembered by her high school superintendent as an “incredibly loved” student athlete, according to Click on Detroit.

Fraser was remembered by his fraternity in a Facebook post as a “great friend” and campus leader.

WXYZ-TV reported that that Anderson hoped to be a pediatrician.

“The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (MSU DPPS) is saddened to share information regarding the tragedy that occurred on campus Monday evening,” police wrote in the February 14, 2023, news release.

“We cannot begin to fathom the immeasurable amount of pain that our campus community is feeling. We want to ensure our community that our department as well as our law enforcement partners will conduct a comprehensive and thorough investigation regarding this tragic incident,” the release says. “Five victims remain in the hospital in critical condition.”

The suspect was named as Anthony McRae, 43, who had no known affiliation to campus, according to a news conference from Chris Rozman, Deputy Chief, Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety.

The police news release identified two of the three deceased victims as:

Brian Fraser, Sophomore, Grosse Pointe

Alexandria Verner, Junior, Clawson

“With respect to the family’s wishes, we will not be releasing the third victim’s name at this time. We sincerely ask the media and community members to respect the families’ privacy,” police wrote. However, the family then confirmed Anderson’s name to WXYZ-TV.

Here’s what you need to know about each victim:

Arielle Diamond Anderson

Anderson’s family told WXYZ that “she loved children and wanted to be a pediatrician one day.”

She was a Grosse Pointe Public School system graduate, according to the television station.

Brian Fraser

The Phi Delta Theta International Fraternity wrote on Facebook that it “was devastated to learn that Brian Fraser, chapter president of the Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta at Michigan State University, tragically lost his life on the evening of February 13.”

As the leader of his chapter, “Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus. Phi Delta Theta sends its deepest condolences to the Fraser family, the Michigan Beta Chapter, and all those who loved Brian as they mourn their loss,” the post reads.

“Phi Delta Theta is in close communication with the leadership of the Michigan Beta Chapter to support them during this trying time. The Fraternity is working with Michigan State University to connect the chapter with local campus services and opportunities to appropriately celebrate Brian’s life. In coelo quies est, Brother Fraser.”

Alexandria Verner

A senior spotlight shared on Facebook called her Alex Verner and said she was going to Michigan State to “study forensic science.”

She was a student-athlete, the spotlight indicated. Under her inspiration to play sports, Verner said, “gave me the courage to be myself and help me be accountability to myself and for close relationships with many people,” according to the spotlight.

Her favorite memory was “smiling with my team.”

“It’s ok to feel tired or pressure from the busy schedule of being a student-athlete but quitting will never make you feel better,” she said in the spotlight. “Today may be hard but tomorrow will be better.” The post notes that her sister “played by my side for two years.”

According to Click on Detroit, Verner was a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School. Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger wrote in a letter to parents, according to the news site:

Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone. She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life! Her parents, Ted and Nancy, and her sister Charlotte and brother TJ are equally grieving but are certainly already feeling the uplifting support of this tremendous community. She started at Baker Preschool, moved on to Schalm Elementary School and finished at Clawson Middle and High School. If you knew her, you loved her and we will remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us.

Heavy has contacted the school district for more details.

The news site said she was studying “biology and anthropology.”

According to the police news release, the first call “reporting an active shooter took place at 8:18 p.m. at Berkey Hall. A shelter-in-place was immediately put into place for campus and the surrounding community. The MSU Alert system and MSU Emergency Operations Center were both immediately activated. Officers from all across the state responded to campus and began to complete a comprehensive search in attempt to locate the suspect.”

The suspect “was captured on campus security cameras at approximately 11:00 p.m.,” they write. “The suspect photos were disseminated across MSU DPPS social media channels and through our media partners at 11:18 p.m. Because of the quick release of photos, a caller’s tip was able to lead officers to the suspect at approximately 11:35 p.m., only 17 minutes after the release of the photos.”

According to the news release, Michigan State University “is now operating under modified operations/services for today, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb. 15. We will resume normal operations on Thursday, Feb. 16th.”

All campus activities “including athletics, classes (in person and remote), and all campus-related activities remain suspended. Functions designated as essential under a department’s Business Continuity Plan (BCP) will continue and critical employees with essential functions must report to work,” the press release says.

