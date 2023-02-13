Michigan State Active Shooter Reports at Berkey Hall

There are reports of an active shooter near Berkey Hall on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing, Michigan, according to MSU Police and Public Safety.

“MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow,” Michigan State University police wrote on Twitter on the evening of February 13, 2023.

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

It’s not yet clear from authorities how many people have been injured or whether anyone is dead. The suspect’s name and motive are also not yet clear. The Michigan Daily reported that there have been at least two fatalities, but authorities have not yet confirmed this information.

There’s an active shooter at msu right now omg — 🌙✨444✨🌙 (@_GirlisPoison) February 14, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

Students Were Instructed to Shelter in Place & ‘Run, Hide, Fight’

WTH is going on. Prayers for MSU https://t.co/i8fAWmLbmu — countryfn 🇺🇸 (@fanofcountry12) February 14, 2023

An MSU alert shared on the university’s website read: “MSU Police report shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus. Secure-in-Place immediately. Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely. Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option.”

The alert was issued at 8:31 p.m. eastern time, the page says.

MSU’s page containing updated alerts can be found here.

Police Were Seen With Rifles Keeping People Away From Windows, Reports Say

As police handle the incident at MSU there is going to be a lot of guessing and rumors. Follow @msupolice for the most accurate information. As of right now they want people to shelter and remember the principles of Run Hide Fight. Adding to the speculation helps no one. pic.twitter.com/845mBR6Pi9 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 14, 2023

According to WLNS, a tense scene was unfolding on campus.

“Michigan State Police troopers were seen with rifles instructing people to stay inside and away from windows,” the site reported.

Video Showed a Massive Law Enforcement Response to the Scene

This is a scary and horrifying scene for the MSU community. I'm worried for my friends there and weeping for the victims. It's the worst nightmare that I hoped would never come but seems to meet every campus eventually in this troubled country. https://t.co/kEZGF4UjWh — Bob Lupton (@RobertNLupton) February 14, 2023

Video shared on social media showed a large law enforcement response to the campus.

According to the university’s website, Berkey Hall is “located on the northern boundary of campus.”

Berkey Hall “is home to the College of Social Science, the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, and the Department of Sociology. Each have a rich tradition of research, high-quality teaching, and engagement programs and opportunities for students,” the website says.

READ NEXT: See Videos of the Chinese Spy Balloon Being Shot Down.