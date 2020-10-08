Vice President Mike Pence Abruptly Cancels Events to Return to DC

Vice President Mike Pence suddenly cancelled all of his scheduled speaking events in Indiana in order to immediately fly back to Washington D.C. on October 9, according to AP’s White House reporter Jonathan Lemire, which has caused a firestorm of speculation on Twitter with users online wanting to know the reason he’s bailing on a visit to his home state.

After appearing with a deeply irritated red eye during the 2020 vice presidential debate on Wednesday night, many Twitter users wondered if he had tested positive for COVID-19, or started to show more symptoms of coronavirus, which would force him to abruptly quarantine. VOA News reporter Steve Herman tweeted, “Friday trip by @VP to his home state of #Indiana has been cancelled. No explanation yet.”

BREAKING: Vice President Mike Pence has just canceled his planned trip to Indiana tomorrow His office has not provided a reason… Covid? Double 25th Amendment anyone? — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 8, 2020

BREAKING: Hours after appearing on television with a red eye, Mike Pence has canceled a planned trip to his home state of Indiana and is returning to Washington, DC. — JRehling (@JRehling) October 8, 2020

However, the announcement that Pence was cancelling the next day’s events occurred while he was travelling to give speeches in Nevada and Arizona. If Pence was ill, it seems likely that these events on October 8 would’ve been cancelled, as well.

Pence, 61, has not tested positive for coronavirus, though several White House staff members have, including President Donald Trump.

What’s wrong with Pence’s eye? Anyone else seeing this? You know, pink eye is a sign of Covid-19.#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/aZGGR2VfJH — Lady Liviana 🌊 (@LadyLiviana) October 8, 2020

On Wednesday night, Twitter users wondered if Pence was showing signs of coronavirus or a different type of infection due to his red eye. People asked if Pence was maybe punched in the face and compared him to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator character after he was shot in the eye.

Pence looks like the fake Arnold Schwarzenegger head that cuts its own eye out in The Terminator pic.twitter.com/gfZgIymhit — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) October 8, 2020

Tell me if I'm wrong but Pence's left eye looks infected. — Frank Rich (@frankrichny) October 8, 2020

what’s up w Pence’s eye pic.twitter.com/6xMeybbLlf — Chas LiBretto (@ChasLiBretto) October 8, 2020

Did someone punch Mike Pence in the eye? pic.twitter.com/KWxBrnRgH0 — Maximilian Uriarte (@TLCplMax) October 8, 2020

Actor Josh Gad tweeted, “Look, I don’t like Pence either but I don’t think it was necessary for Trump to hit him in the eye before the debate.” Author Saeed Jones tweeted, “That red eye got Pence looking like an albino squirrel. #VPDebate.”

Before the first hour of the debate was over, a new Twitter account popped up called “Pence’s Bloodshot Eye.” The account tweeted, “F***. Who has some Visine?”

People Speculated on Twitter That Pence Might Be Returning to D.C. to Discuss The 25th Amendment with Pelosi

The president is in the West Wing https://t.co/XWaPXySA2c — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 8, 2020



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she would be introducing legislation on October 9 in order to establish a “Commission on Presidential Capacity,” which would clarify the transition of powers under the 25th Amendment, according to NBC News.

Pelosi’s statement said that this commission would “help ensure effective and uninterrupted leadership in the highest office in the Executive Branch of government.”

On Friday, Pelosi will hold a news conference with Representative Jamie Raskin, a constitutional law expert, at the Capitol. “We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment,” Pelosi said. When asked if this commission was spurred by President Trump’s hospitalization after testing positive for COVID-19, “If you want to talk about that, we’ll see you tomorrow,” Pelosi answered.

Pence’s Staff Said The Cancelation Was ‘To Prevent Burnout’ Given His ‘Weekend Schedule’

WATCH: Vice President Pence in Peoria, AZ #Arizona Text VOTE to 88022 https://t.co/10wWKU2vME — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 8, 2020

Politico reporter Gabby Orr tweeted on Thursday, “Pence tested negative for Covid-19 this morning. Staff says the change is meant to prevent burnout given the @VP’s weekend schedule, travel plans next week and late-night arrival back in DC this evening.”

READ NEXT: Where Is Trump? The Lincoln Project Fuels Speculation After 2-Day Absence