Nancy Pelosi Says, ‘Tomorrow We’re Going to be Talking About the 25th Amendment’

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday morning, October 8, told reporters that she would soon be discussing the 25th Amendment, with regards to President Trump, setting off rampant speculation.

The 25th Amendment was ratified by Congress after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, in 1967, and lays out the line of succession, should a president die or become incapacitated. It also, however, provides for a situation in which the vice president and a majority of a cabinet declare that the president is not fit to carry out his duties, and states that the vice president would immediately take over in that case, per the Cornell Law Library.

During her Thursday press briefing, while talking about Trump’s Tuesday decision to withdraw from COVID-19 stimulus talks, Pelosi said, “Come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.”

The amendment is often evoked and hashtagged online in discussions about Trump’s mental and physical health, and it quickly began trending on Twitter.

Pelosi Was Discussing the End of Stimulus Negotiations & Trump’s Recovery from Coronavirus When She Evoked the 25th Amendment

.@SpeakerPelosi: "Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment." Full video here: https://t.co/5q4HIglmaZ pic.twitter.com/8Jeim87yJM — CSPAN (@cspan) October 8, 2020

Pelosi was asked about prospects for a stimulus package before the election, with Trump announcing Tuesday he was pulling away from negotiations, except in the case of a standalone bill to send Americans checks.

She also referenced Trump’s recent tweets and videos, about which there has been much speculation, insisting that he is “feeling great” and “better than 20 years ago,” despite having contracted coronavirus sometime last week.

“Well, I don’t know what the prospects are, when you hear someone saying, ‘I’m young and I’m a perfect specimen,’ instead of addressing the fact that … nearly 100 people died [yesterday],” Pelosi said. “What are we talking about here?”

“Come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment,” she added.

CNN’s Manu Raju returned to her comment a little later, asking Pelosi, “Do you think it’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment?”

“If you want to talk about that, I’ll see you tomorrow,” Pelosi responded. “But you take me back to my point. Mr. President, when was the last time you had a negative test, before you tested positive? Why is the White House not telling the country that important fact about how this spread, and made a hot spot of the White House?”

