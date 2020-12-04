5-Year-Old Blind Boy Beaten to Death by Mom’s Boyfriend While She’s in Labor: Cops

A Missouri man is accused of fatally beating his girlfriend’s blind 5-year-old son while she was giving birth to her third child in the hospital, according to police.

Yoshuah Dallas of St. Louis has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child causing death and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the November 18 death of Jamarion Javante Delancy, according to St. Louis County court records and KSDK. The 24-year-old was responsible for watching the boy and his 7-year-old sister on November 17 while their mother, Aunyae White, was hospitalized after going into labor, the St. Louis County Police Association disclosed.

Dallas sought medical care for Jamarion, who was suffering from internal bleeding, the following day at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital, police continued. The boy was pronounced dead several hours later, the Association said.

“Despite the tremendous efforts of hospital staff, Jamarion was pronounced dead several hours later,” the St. Louis County Police Association said online. “An investigation revealed Jamarion sustained devastating blunt force trauma, to include a lacerated liver and intestine, a broken rib and (bruising) to his face and inside his mouth.”

According to the Association, Dallas was arrested and charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is currently being held in the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $250,000 cash only bond, the organization added.

Dallas’ next court appearance is slated for Wednesday, January 6, according to the online court records.

If convicted of the child abuse charge, he could face up to life in prison.

Along With His Blindness, Jamarion Was ‘Developmentally Disabled’ & ‘Required Braces to Walk,’ the Police Association Says

Jamarion Delancy was blind, developmentally disabled and needed braces to walk. Last week, he was beaten to death while his mother was away giving birth to her third child.

Detectives shaken by the crime have taken the unusual step to raise money for his funeral. @SLCPA_FOP https://t.co/2JiSwoRP44 — Kim Bell (@kbellpd) November 23, 2020

According to the St. Louis County Police Association, which represents nearly 900 men and women of the St. Louis County Police Department, Jamarion had “special needs.”

“He was blind and had limited mobility, requiring the use of braces on his legs,” the Association stated. “Jamarion had no way to defend himself against the suspect’s attack.”

KSDK reported that Dallas was the boy’s sole caretaker in the 24 hours prior to his death, citing a probable cause affidavit obtained by the station.

Dallas, a convicted felon, also took ownership of a gun found in the family’s apartment, the station said. Due to his prior criminal history, he is not allowed to posses a firearm.

The St. Louis County Police Association Has Raised More Than $50,000 for the Family Through GoFundMe

The St. Louis County Police Association created a GoFundMe for the family on November 20 with the goal of raising $50,000.

As of December 4, the Association had already surpassed its goal.

“Jamarion’s death has left an impact on the members of the St. Louis County Police Department and we feel compelled to do more, especially at a time of year when families typically gather and celebrate the holidays,” the fundraising page reads.

“We feel for Aunyae at this incredibly difficult time where she has to bring a baby home from the hospital, while planning her son’s funeral and also trying to care for Micaiah who was in the apartment when this horrible act occurred – all with extremely limited resources.”

The police group claimed it received permission from the family to establish the fundraiser.

