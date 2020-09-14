How Many Attended Trump’s Henderson, Nevada, Rally? See Crowd Photos

President Donald Trump hosted a second unofficial “rally” event in Nevada on Sunday, September 13 — this time the rally was in Henderson, near Las Vegas, and it was the first indoor rally in many months. Trump just hosted another unofficial rally the day before in Minden, Nevada that was attended by more than 5,000 people. Early estimates of the Henderson rally put the number at about 25,000 when including people who were outside along with those who attended inside the venue, according to local officials. Here’s a look at crowd photos, overflow photos, videos, and more details about how many people attended the event.

Early Estimates Put about 5,600 Inside the Venue & as Many as 20,000 Outside

The September 13 rally took place at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson, Nevada. Henderson is located about 20 miles south of Las Vegas, and some local media refer to it as a suburb of Las Vegas. The rally started at 7 p.m. Pacific, with doors opening at 4 p.m.

This was Trump’s first indoor rally since the one that he held in Tulsa in late June, CBS News reported. That one was attended by somewhere between 6,000 and 12,000, depending on the source. (See photos of the Tulsa rally here.) The estimates for this one are larger when the indoor and outdoor crowds are included.

Kristyn Leonard of The Nevada Independent reported that the fire department estimated about 5,600 people were in the venue and security estimated as many as 20,000 were outside. These weren’t official estimates, Leonard said, but they were fairly close to Trump’s estimate of 25,000 people outside the venue, which he shared during his speech.

No official estimate on the Trump rally crowd yet, but fire department estimates about 5,600 inside the venue, and security is saying about 20,000 people including outside crowds — Kristyn Leonard (@KLeonardNV) September 14, 2020

Gov. Steve Sisolak of Nevada said that the indoor rally was “reckless and selfish… putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada,” New York Post reported.

Here’s a photo from outside during the rally:

Nevada gatherings are supposed to be limited to 50 people or fewer, My News 4 reported the day before. That’s why Trump’s rally from Saturday, September 12 was moved from the original location of Nevada to Minden.

Trump spoke a lot about coronavirus during his speech, claiming that he didn’t get any credit for all the good work he did. He also spoke again against burning the flag, saying it didn’t qualify as free speech (although legally, it does.) Trump once again advocated for people to go to jail if they burn the flag. Trump has said this a lot, including at a rally in Tulsa.

As he often does in his speeches, Trump advocated for Republicans in the region who are running in elections, including Jim Marchant and Dan Rodimer. Trump also spoke against Democrats, including former President Barack Obama. A lot of people in the crowd booed when Trump spoke about the former president.

Near the end of his speech, Trump reminded attendees to “check” their ballots.

Trump encourages attendees to check their ballot after voting saying “They might not count your ballot,” alluding to the state’s mostly mail-in election. — Savanna Strott (@SavannaStrott) September 14, 2020

Black Lives Matter protesters were escorted out during the rally.

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters were just escorted out of the @realDonaldTrump rally in Henderson pic.twitter.com/bWHjFWtMff — Kristyn Leonard (@KLeonardNV) September 14, 2020

As the rally ended, Trump was seen dancing to YMCA.

And @realDonaldTrump speech here in Henderson is all wrapped up. POTUS dances to YMCA a bit before heading off the stage pic.twitter.com/TLQ258FUSg — Kristyn Leonard (@KLeonardNV) September 14, 2020

The Overflow Crowd Was Large & the Lines to Get Inside Were Long

Dan Scavino, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Director of Social Media, shared this photo of the overflow crowd in Las Vegas.

AWESOME!!! Overflow crowd tonight in Henderson, Nevada for President @realDonaldTrump’s #MAGARally! Something’s happening out there again folks — just like in 2016, watch! VOTE, VOTE, VOTE! #MAGA🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/6Kf68sxsX1 — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) September 14, 2020

Here’s a video of the Henderson overflow crowd.

Overflow crowd at Henderson, NV chanting USA as President Trump takes the stage at the Great American Comeback Event. #LasVegas #DonaldTrump #Trump pic.twitter.com/KuBBsEaZ0a — riseimages (@rise_images) September 14, 2020

The crowds to get into the rally earlier in the day were long, despite the 100-degree heat. The video below shows the crowd waiting to attend.

The doors just opened but the line stretches pretty far out. It’s 100 degrees in Las Vegas right now, and crowds are going to be waiting in the sun for a while to get in pic.twitter.com/V0Uxrpn3Ph — Kristyn Leonard (@KLeonardNV) September 13, 2020

Here are some more photos from the rally.

Trump is scheduled to host another “Great American Comeback Event” on September 18 in Bemidji, Minnesota, at 4 p.m. Central time, with doors opening at 1 p.m. This event is being held at Bemidji Aviation Services.

Trump will also host a comeback rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, on September 18 at 7 p.m. Central time, with doors opening at 4 p.m. This event is being held at Central Wisconsin Aviation.

