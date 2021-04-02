Noah Green: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Noah Green was named as the knife-wielding, now-deceased suspect who tried to ram a car into a U.S. Capitol barricade, exiting with a knife, and killing a Capitol police officer and injuring another.

He is a Nation of Islam follower, according to MSNBC, although police have not specified a motive.

The suspect was first named by MSNBC’s Pete Williams and other NBC journalists, who said he was 25 years old and from Indiana. Authorities have not yet confirmed the name.

“NBC’s Pete Williams reports on @MSNBC: The suspect in Capitol Police incident is a 25 year old Indiana man named Noah Green. May have lived in Virginia. On his Facebook page, he notes that he is a follower of the Nation of Islam. Suspect is now dead,” MSNBC’s Jesse Rodriguez wrote on Twitter. Heavy has identified a Facebook page that may be him; it was deleted a short time ago. Heavy is working to verify it and will update this story with screenshots if confirmed.

“BREAKING / NBC News: Multiple senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation say Noah Green, 25 year old male, from Indiana is the person who attacked the Capitol today,” wrote NBC journalist Tom Winter.

Earlier in the afternoon, the acting Capitol police chief delivered grim news: That one of the officers, who has not been named, died in the attack. It’s not clear whether he was injured by Green’s car or his knife; police said the suspect used both as weapons against the law enforcement officers.

The Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman said in a news conference, “It is with heavy heart that I come here this afternoon to shed some light on the incident that occurred at the U.S. Capitol.” The suspect entered the “north barricade” of the Capitol.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I announce that one of our officers has succumbed to his injured,” she said. A heartbreaking procession for the slain officer unfolded through the Washington D.C. streets.

The latest incident broke out on the afternoon of April 2, 2021, and led to a lockdown of the Capitol as debate continues to swirl in Congress about security measures and fencing at the historic building. It comes as the Capitol police have faced significant trauma since the January riots that injured multiple officers. An officer died shortly after being bear sprayed on January 6, and others have committed suicide.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Noah Green, Who Was Shot Dead by Police, Lunged Toward Capitol Police Officers While Armed With a Knife, Police Say

The Capitol police chief said that the attack started with the suspect ramming his car into two officers.

“The suspect rammed his car into two of our officers and then hit the north barricade barrier…” she said. “The suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand. Our officers then engaged that suspect. He did not respond to verbal commands. The suspect did start lunging toward U.S. capitol police officers at which time U.S Capitol police officers fired upon the suspect. The suspect has been pronounced deceased.”

Two officers were taken to the hospital where one died.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for U.S. capitol police after the events of Jan. 6,” said Pittman.

2. Police Don’t Believe the Attack Is Terrorism

Chief Robert Contee of Washington Metropolitan Police said in the afternoon press conference that the homicide unit is taking over the investigation in connection with the “shooting death that occurred as well as the officer’s death.” He said there was not an “ongoing threat.”

Contee said it doesn’t appear to be terrorism-related but police will continue to investigate. MSNBC reported that police don’t believe Green was tied to a larger plot, at least preliminarily.

The attack left two Capitol police officers with injuries, according to the police.

The Capitol Police initially wrote on Twitter: “CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.”

Journalist Jonathan Dienst wrote on Twitter that, according to a senior law enforcement source, preliminary information is that the “suspect jumped out of vehicle with a knife.”

3. Photos Emerged Showing the Suspect’s Car at the Barricade; Green’s Motive Is Not Clear

NBC News published a photo of the vehicle that crashed into the barricade.

The incident came just three months after the January 6 Capitol riots left multiple officers injured, but Noah Green’s motive is not yet clear. His political affiliations were also not immediately clear.

Capitol police later wrote, “Correction: Constitution Avenue.” They added, “Due to the external security threat at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol, the following road closures are in effect: Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First Street NW. First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE.”

4. Green Wasn’t known to Capitol Police Previously

Chief Contee said it doesn’t appear the suspect was known to the Capitol police previously.

It all made for a frightening day at the U.S. Capitol as reports broke out, first of gunfire, and then of the car ramming, and the Capitol went into lockdown.

Reports say the suspect was shot at the scene. Dienst also wrote, “The suspect was then shot by police.” NBC’s Pete Williams said that the vehicle struck a barricade, the driver exited with a knife and might have slashed a police officer before being shot.

That explained early reports of gunfire.

NBC also reported: “A spokesperson for the Washington D.C. Fire and EMS Department says at least one person has been shot near the U.S. Capitol.”

The news has just broke on afternoon of April 2, 2021.

5. Congresspeople Took to Twitter as the Memories of the Capitol Riots Were Not Far Away

Rep. Ro Khanna wrote on Twitter, “I’m safe and locked down here at the Capitol. Thankful today & every day for the US Capitol Police.”

Journalist Steve Herman provided updates on Twitter. “There are reports of gunfire near the US Capitol, @KellyO tells @PressSec during the ongoing briefing,” he wrote on Twitter. KellyO is the Twitter page for NBC correspondent Kelly O’Donnell.

“Sirens blaring at US Capitol, which is now on lockdown, due an apparent ‘external threat,'” he wrote.

The shooting reports come after Capitol riots left multiple officers with the Capitol Police injured. Officer Brian Sicknick lost his life. He was bear sprayed by rioters, who were charged with assaulting him, but it’s not clear whether that caused his death.

It’s not clear whether the April 2 shooting incident has anything to do with the past rioting.

A fence was erected around the Capitol building after the January 6 attack, but USA Today reported that it remained “contentious.” The newspaper reported that “the fence has proven a target of criticism from lawmakers of both parties for restricting access to the historic building.”

This post is being updated as more information is learned about Noah Green.

