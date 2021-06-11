How to Order UFC 263 PPV

Order UFC 263 Here

A pair of belts are on the line at UFC 263 with Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo facing off for the flyweight title and Israel Adesanya battling Marvin Vettori in the headlining middleweight bout on Saturday.

The PPV portion of the card (10 p.m. ET start time) can only be ordered through ESPN+. There are some different pricing options depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, so here’s a rundown of everything you need to know to watch UFC 263:

UFC 263 Preview

Two highly-anticipated rematches are on the docket for what will be an eventful night at Gila River Arena on Saturday.

The first title fight rematch is between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo, who battled to a draw. Figueiredo took that fight with just three weeks of rest at the end of last year. Now rested, he’s ready to make another defense of his belt.

“This break was something I asked for,” Figueiredo said. “It was really hard to get to the belt and I wanted to take some time off, have some time for myself to reflect on everything and train some different things.

“Now that I’m champion and everyone is studying my game, it’s important for me to take time to focus on that, but also to take some time off and just relax.”

In the main event, Israel Adesanya looks to rebound from his loss in a trip to light heavyweight with a title defense at middleweight against Marvin Vettori — another rematch with some bad blood. Adesanya won by split decision in their 2018 fight.

“If you line up our records or our track of work side by side from the time that we fought, I can only mention or know of two names that he’s fought since then that are notable,” Adesanya said. “You look at the list of guys that I’ve fought, everyone can tell you who they are because they are ranked guys. They’re tough guys, they’re not just no-name jobbers. So yeah, I know I’m better. I’ve improved. That’s why I’m champion and he’s not.”

While only two belts are on the line, there will be three five-round fights, with Nate Diaz making his return to the octagon to take on No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards in a welterweight scrap. Diaz is a big underdog in the fight, going just 1-1 over the last five years. However, the career lightweight could get a title shot if he’s able to beat Edwards.

“Colby is the number one contender,” UFC president Dana White told Submission Radio. “We did the (Jorge) Masvidal fight, (Kamaru) Usman wanted that fight back. Colby Covington, the fight with Colby and Usman is one of the best fight’s I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s the number one contender. It’s the fight to make. Whoever wins is next after Colby.”

ODDS FOR UFC 263

Main card

Israel Adesanya (-255) vs. Marvin Vettori (+215)

Deiveson Figueiredo (-230) vs. Brandon Moreno (+190)

Leon Edwards (-570) vs. Nate Diaz (+435)

Belal Muhammad (-225) vs. Demian Maia (+185)

Jamahal Hill (-270) vs. Paul Craig (+230)

Undercard

Drew Dober (-135) vs. Brad Riddell (+115)

Eryk Anders (-150) vs. Darren Stewart (+130)

Joanne Calderwood (-145) vs. Lauren Murphy (+125)

Movsar Evloev (-235) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (+195)

Pannie Kianzad (-210) vs. Alexis Davis (+175)

Matt Frevola (-300) vs. Terrance McKinney (+240)

Steven Peterson (-120) vs. Chase Hooper (EVEN)

Fares Ziam (-135) vs. Luigi Vendramini (+115)

Carlos Felipe (-170) vs. Jake Collier (+150)

