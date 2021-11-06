How to Order UFC 268 PPV Through ESPN Plus

Order UFC 268

Kamaru Usman is slated to defend his welterweight title when he takes on Colby Covington in the main event of a stacked UFC 268 card at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 6.

The UFC 268 PPV card (10 p.m. ET start time) can be ordered only through ESPN+. There are some different pricing options, so here’s a rundown of all the different ways you can order and watch the UFC 268 PPV:

How to Order UFC 268 PPV

You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($69.99 value) and the UFC 268 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98. That’s work out to savings of $50 or about 36 percent:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 268 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 268 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 268 PPV

Additionally, if you only have ESPN+, there is also the option to upgrade to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) and then purchase the PPV for $69.99:

UFC 268 PPV & Disney Bundle

How to Watch UFC 268

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 268 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 268 Preview

Usman (19-1 MMA, 14-0 UFC) and Covington (16-2 MMA, 11-2 UFC) will square off for the second time here, and there has been no shortage of drama leading up to Saturday’s rematch. The first time these two fought in late 2019, Usman broke Covington’s jaw — although Covington has not been acknowledging that fact in interviews this week.

“If he didn’t fake timeouts the first fight, I would have destroyed him,” Covington said. “It’s OK, better late than never. I don’t live in the past, Saturday night’s the future. I’m destroying ‘Marty Fakenewsman.’”

“Listen, if he’s saying that I was faking this or faking that to get out of the fight, but I didn’t,” Usman said in response. “I stayed in the fight and I broke your f***ing jaw.”

In another intriguing title defense on the card, women’s strawweight champ Rose Namajunas (10-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) will take on Zhang Weili (21-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC). This is another rematch, with Namajunas knocking Weili out with a just 78 seconds off the clock at UFC 261 in April.

“The majority of what I go into a rematch with is, ‘It’s a brand new fight,’” Namajunas said this week, via MMA Junkie. “I just have to be the best version of myself no matter what because anything is possible. Anything can happen so I have to be ready for everything.”

For the challenger’s part, Zhang has been training under Eric Albarracin, Eddie Cha and Henry Cejudo this year, and she thinks that could give her an edge this time around.

“The training in Arizona has really focused on mixing the different tactics that I have learned in the past and also added on new things.” Zhang said, via The New York Post.

Here’s a look at the fights slated to take place on the main card, as well as the undercards:

Main Card: (10:00 p.m. ET) Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington, Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang, Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler, Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo, Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Preliminary Card: (8:00 p.m. ET) Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michaildis, Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green, Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis, Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov, Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams

Early Preliminary Card: (6:00 p.m. ET) Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett,Aleksa Camur vs. John Allan, Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. TJ Laramie, CJ Vergara vs. Ode’ Osbourne