Lyndon James McLeod was named as the active shooter who went on a rampage throughout Denver and Lakewood, Colorado, leaving a trail of five deceased victims and a wounded police officer.

Lyndon McLeod, 47, also died in the killing spree, during which he targeted people at two tattoo parlors, a personal residence, and a hotel across two communities. McLeod also went by the pen name Roman McClay, publishing a series of books called “Sanction.”

Posts from family and friends revealed that the gunman targeted well-known tattoo artists among other victims. Three of the deceased victims were named in social media tributes as Alicia Cardenas, Daniel Schofield, and Alyssa Maldonado. Maldonado’s husband Jimmy was shot but survived. Another still unidentified man was also shot and murdered in the killing spree. Authorities revealed in a December 28, 2021, press conference that a fifth victim, hotel clerk Sarah Steck, has now died.

Agent Paul Osckel, of Lakewood public information, said in a news briefing that police were “working in conjunction with Denver Police Department on a large scale active shooter incident that ended here in Lakewood.”





1. Police Say That Lyndon McLeod, Who Wrote Books About Artificial Intelligence, Opened Fire Across Four Locations in Denver Before Continuing the Carnage in Lakewood





According to KDVR-TV, McLeod wrote and published a series of books called ‘Sanction’ under the name Roman McClay.”

The main character was named after McLeod, and he said the narrator was “artificial intelligence,” according to the television station.

The Instagram page for the books has a profile that reads:

The book that philosophizes with a Jack-Hammer

Location: hríð tòrr

Elevation: 8760

Status: 96% Norse-Scot; 4% Neanderthal; MAO-A allele w/TOXO

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said in the news briefing that there were a “series of violent incidences that we believe started in Denver…We have four significant locations where gunfire took place in the City and County of Denver.” The mayhem then continued into Lakewood, resulting in more deaths and the injury to the officer. Pazen called it a “killing spree.”

One person was wounded and three are dead in Lakewood, including the shooter. Three people are dead in Denver, authorities said, and another was wounded. The video above shows the gunman calmly strolling in and out of the tattoo parlor in Lakewood where Schofield was killed.

The first incident was shortly after 5 p.m. December 27, 2021, at 1st and Broadway, Denver’s police chief said in the briefing. Two adult women were shot dead, and one adult male was injured.





That was at Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing. Cardenas and the Maldonados were shot. She owned the business.

Matt Clark, a police official with Denver PD, said in the news conference that, around 5:25 p.m. on December 27, 2021, Denver police received a 911 call that a shooting had occurred at a business and found the deceased victims inside. The adult male (Jimmy Maldonado) had fled the business and was taken to an area hospital.

At 5:31 p.m., Denver police received a report of a burglary in progress. McLeod was trying to “gain acccess to a residence.” He pursued the occupants through the residence, which was also part of a business, and gunshots were fired but no one was injured.

He then set a van on fire.

At 5:45 p.m., Denver police received a report of another shooting in a home in the 1200 block of Williams Street. Police said an adult male, who has not been identified, was shot and killed just inside his business.

McLeod fled and four minutes later, his black early 2000s Ford Ecoline van was spotted by officers, who pursued it. He fired at the officers, and one exchanged gunfire with him. The officer was not injured, but McLeod’s gunfire disabled his vehicle.

McLeod then headed into Lakewood, where the carnage continued.

2. McLeod’s Motive Remains Under Investigation & Denver Police Revealed He Was on Law Enforcement’s Radar Lakewood officer shot when she confronted the Mass Shooting Suspect at a Belmar shopping district restaurant. #denver pic.twitter.com/xf2GQ0oOn6 — Sk Boz, PhD 💙 (@skbozphd) December 28, 2021

Although authorities didn’t reveal a motive, they said McLeod had prior business and personal relationships with the Denver victims.

Public records show McLeod had a PO box in Denver and previously lived in Boerne, Texas, from 2003 to 2020. He has also lived in Arvada, Broomfield and Thornton, Colorado, and San Antonio, Texas.

Authorities believe the spree started in Denver, but what motivated McLeod remains under investigation, Pazen said. “We believe the suspect is no longer a threat to our community…”

Authorities confirmed that the officer was alive and undergoing surgery on December 27, 2021. Asked whether the officer was expected to be okay, authorities said it was not clear.

Police said that McLeod was on the radar of law enforcement through two previous investigations, neither of which led to state or federal charges. They took place in 2020 and early 2021, according to the Denver police chief.

3. The Shooter Went Into the Belmar Shopping Center & Tattoo Parlor in Lakewood

John Romero, public information officer for Lakewood police, said in the news briefing that “we still have a lot of details we’re sorting out at this point.”

Just before 6 p.m., Lakewood police received a call of shots fired at a business along the 1500 block of Kipling. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. This victim was named by loved ones as Daniel Schofield, a tattoo artist who went by the name Dano Blair on social media. Authorities got a description of the car and the shooter, Romero said.

A little while later, at the Belmar area, Lakewood agents identified the car. When they tried to make contact with the driver, he opened fire on Lakewood agents, who returned fire, Romero said.

The driver then fled on foot to the Belmar shopping area, where he “felony menaced another business with a firearm before retreating to the Hyatt Place,” Romero said. He then shot one of the clerks there, and she later died.

The shooter fled the area again and fired at a Lakewood agent, hitting him. That agent is currently in the hospital undergoing surgery. At that time, the shooter was taken down; Romero said it’s not clear whether he was killed by police. He said authorities don’t believe there are additional safety concerns.

“Terrifying night for shoppers as the shooter fled Denver officers to the Belmar Shopping center in Lakewood. The gunman shot at officers and went into a business. He shot a clerk who is now in the hospital and an officer. No word on a motive,” Denver journalist Jessica Porter wrote on Twitter.

Lakewood police wrote, “LPD working an officer involved shooting in Belmar area. More info to come, including media staging area.” They added, “Media. Please stage at Olive Garden parking lot at Wadsworth and Alameda.”

Denver police wrote at 6:43 p.m. on December 27, 2021, “ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the area of 1st and Broadway. 2 victims have been located with unknown extent of injuries. No arrests at this time. Updates will be posted as they become available.”

4. Video Captured Christmas Music Playing as an Officer Yelled at a Photojournalist to Leave Because of an ‘Active Shooter’

Christmas music playing on empty streets at Belmar in Lakewood as an officer yells at me to leave because of an active shooter. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/uUAKmzLBG5 — Mark Neitro (@CBS4Mark) December 28, 2021

Photojournalist Mark Neitro wrote on Twitter: “Christmas music playing on empty streets at Belmar in Lakewood as an officer yells at me to leave because of an active shooter.” He shared the above video.

Authorities believe there was only one suspect, Lyndon McLeod. Authorities said they were still trying to determine if the suspect was wearing body armor.

5. Police Were Clearing Businesses Into the Night

—LAKEWOOD SHOOTING— Officers were involved in a shooting in Lakewood this evening. There are multiple scenes scattered throughout the city associated with the investigation. One of those scenes is here at a strip mall near Colfax/Kipling. People on scene are clearly shaken up pic.twitter.com/ZZpGs8EyZj — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) December 28, 2021

Photos emerged of shooting scenes.

Colorado State Patrol wrote on Twitter at 10:15 p.m., “Troopers assisting Lakewood in the Belmar area. Numerous businesses have customers and employees still inside. SWAT teams are clearing a very large area inch by inch. Stay inside and stay safe until area cleared by law enforcement.”

Troopers assisting Lakewood in the Belmar area. Numerous businesses have customers and employees still inside. SWAT teams are clearing a very large area inch by inch. Stay inside and stay safe until area cleared by law enforcement. S1 — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) December 28, 2021

