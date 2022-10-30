Paul Pelosi Underwear Rumor in David DePape Attack: FACT CHECK

Twitter is flooded with people assuming, as a fact, that David DePape and/or Paul Pelosi were in their underwear when San Francisco police arrived at the scene of the hammer attack. But is that true? What’s the evidence?

The only credible media outlet to report that DePape was in his underwear has retracted it. No credible media outlet has reported that Pelosi was in his underwear, and authorities have not confirmed either.

A single news organization, KTVU-TV, reported that DePape was wearing only his underwear when police arrived. Although that news organization is generally regarded as a credible television station, it later posted a correction and removed the information on the underwear from the article.

KTVU-TV is a Fox affiliated television station located in Oakland, California. The article was written by investigative journalist Evan Sernoffsky. He has a long career in investigative reporting in the Bay area, having worked as a San Francisco Chronicle criminal justice reporter before coming to KTVU in 2020.

He also retracted the underwear claim on Twitter, writing, “I’m now told by other sources that DePape was NOT dressed only in his underwear. Working to clarify.”

Thus, no, there is no credible evidence that either DePape or Pelosi was wearing their underwear when police arrived. Other sites appear to just be quoting or citing the original KTVU-TV story, without telling people it was retracted or they are just making the claim without offering a single shred of evidence to back it up. Heavy has written the San Francisco Police Department’s public affairs unit asking about the underwear claim and what the men were wearing, in order to fact check it further. We will update this story if response is received.

Confusing matters, when you Google the term “paul pelosi underwear,” you still get the KTVU-TV article with the SEO title on the underwear. However, when you click on the story, the information is no longer in it, and the correction has been quietly placed at the bottom.

The Correction Says the Story ‘Misstated What Clothing the Suspect Was Wearing’

The headline on the KTVU story originally read, “Alleged Pelosi intruder found in underwear….” But when you click on the story now, the headline reads instead, “Alleged Pelosi intruder has manifesto of conspiracy theories: sources.”

The story says nothing about underwear or what the men were wearing at all. Instead, it is about DePape’s alleged conspiracy theory filled manifesto. And it contains this correction at the bottom:

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated what clothing the suspect was wearing when officers found him.

There is body camera video of the incident; it has not yet been released. Heavy has requested that footage.

The New York Post sought comment on the underwear detail as well, but received no response: “Local police, who said they’re working with the US Capitol Police and the FBI to investigate the attack, also declined to comment on a report from a California television station, later retracted, that DePape was clad only in underwear during the attack.” Police did not mention what the men were wearing in their news conferences.

Were Paul Pelosi and his attacker BOTH in their underwear? BOTH holding hammers? And the attacker didn’t strike until AFTER police were on the scene? As a movie-maker, I gotta say this script must be rejected. Nothing about the public account so far makes any sense. — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 29, 2022

Some prominent personalities, including a former GOP Congressman, and a lot of regular people have tweeted or commented about the Paul Pelosi underwear claim.

Dispatch Audio Has Emerged

Audio Recordings of the Police Department Calls to the Pelosi "attack" where Paul Pelosi stated that David DePape was a "friend". pic.twitter.com/y61VofChu3 — FJB and the Rest (@thechilichick) October 29, 2022

Paul Pelosi managed to make a secret 911 call from the bathroom after a Berkeley man broke into his house, and newly released dispatch audio captured the police response to the scene.

TMZ confirmed the dispatch audio of the police response to the Pelosi home.

Pelosi spoke in code during the 911 call and said: “What’s going on? Why are you here? What are you doing to me?” alerting the dispatcher that something was wrong, according to TMZ, which published the audio here.

According to Politico, Pelosi made the secret 911 call after telling suspect David DePape he needed to use the bathroom. His phone was charging in the bathroom.

That started an urgent police response to the scene after an alert dispatcher thought something might be wrong, according to the police chief, in a news conference.

“He states there is a male in the home and that he is going to wait for his wife. He stated that he doesn’t know who the male is but that his name is David and that he is a friend. He sounded somewhat confused,” the dispatcher told an officer, according to the audio.

The suspect threatened to tie Pelosi up, CNN reported.

The Suspect & Paul Pelosi Were Grappling for a Hammer When Police Arrived

DePape is accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple’s home on October 28, leaving Paul with serious blunt-force trauma.

On a blog and website, he was fixated on censorship and made antisemitic comments. In one post, he ranted about government attempts to control information, calling for the arrest of journalists from prominent news organizations. He also posted COVID and election conspiracy theories online and made posts about QAnon. Online records give DePape’s age as 42. DePape, who has been involved in the pro nudity movement, wrote about former President Donald Trump on his website. You can review some of his social media posts here. He has a history of drug use.

According to The New York Post, DePape was “living in a dilapidated yellow school bus on the street in front of” the home of nudity activist Gypsy Taub in Berkeley. “A Black Lives Matter sign and a flag combining pot-leaf symbols and the LGBTQ rainbow decorate the debris-strewn property. Out front, an unpainted wooden fence sports a hand-lettered sign: ‘News Reporters Go Away,'” the Post recounted.

After receiving the 911 call from Paul Pelosi and being dispatched on an “A-priority wellbeing check” in the early morning hours of October 28, 2022, San Francisco police officers encountered an “adult male and [Nancy] Pelosi’s husband, Paul” in the Pelosi home, Chief Bill Scott said in a news conference.

Chief Scott said in a later news conference that when officers arrived and knocked on the door of the Pelosi home, the door was opened “by someone inside.” Officers observed Pelosi and Depape inside the entryway of the home. The officers remained outside of the home;s threshhold. They observed both men, each “with one hand on a single hammer.” Officers gave commands to both men to drop the hammer. Depape pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and “violently attacked him with the hammer,” Scott said. Pelosi was struck at least one time. Officers entered and tackled the suspect and took him into custody. He said that Depape “forced entry” through a rear door of the Pelosi home.

“This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it’s wrong,” Scott said, noting that elected officials’ families “don’t sign up for this… Everybody should be disgusted about what happened this morning.” He praised a dispatcher as a hero for sensing more was going on than Paul Pelosi said in the 911 call; he was talking in “code,” CNN reported.

NEW stmt from @SpeakerPelosi spox: Paul Pelosi "underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. His doctors expect a full recovery." –> pic.twitter.com/LHW0HhbPtp — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 28, 2022

The motive is still being determined, according to police. Both men were transported to a hospital for treatment, Scott said. Depape is being booked on attempted homicide, elderly abuse, burglary and other charges, Scott said.

