Pinky Curvy aka Isadora Nieves Cruz: Influencer Shot & Killed in Puerto Rico

Isadora Nieves Cruz, a 24-year-old Instagram influencer known as Pinky Curvy, was shot and killed in Puerto Rico on October 17. Her death was confirmed through a post on her Instagram account as well as through local media, quoting law enforcement. Cruz’s Instagram bio was updated to read: “Fly High my beautiful Queen, here on earth we will always love you and we will miss you forever. 17.102020.”

Two posts were added to Cruz’s account in tribute to the late model and influencer, including one which expressed sadness that Cruz’s 2-year-old daughter, Summer, “won’t see mom again.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGecJkfB29b/

Law enforcement officials also confirmed Cruz’s death to local media, as reported by El Nuevo Dia. Here’s what you need to know:

Cruz Was Shot & Killed in Hato Rey & Her Boyfriend Was Hospitalized With Gunshot Wounds

According to Colonel José Juan García, the head of the police in the San Juan area of Puerto Rico, Cruz and her boyfriend, Edwin Rivera Pérez, were on Roosevelt Avenue, leaving a restaurant in a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup, when they were shot at. García told El Nuevo Dia that a preliminary investigation found that passengers in another vehicle began shooting at the couple’s pickup.

They tried to get away but were unable to, and Pérez stopped the vehicle and got out, trying to get shelter in a nearby business in a moment that was captured on surveillance cameras. Authorities got to the scene and found an abandoned red Hyundai Accent car with bullet holes in the windshield and they are investigating whether that vehicle was involved.

They also found “multiple bullet casings of different calibers.” Inside the pickup truck, officials found Cruz, who was deceased at the scene from multiple bullet wounds, according to El Nuevo Dia. Pérez was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his legs and arms and is in a stable condition.

