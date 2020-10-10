Reagan Hancock: Texas Woman Dies After Baby Is Cut From Her Womb

A Texas woman who died after someone cut her baby from her womb has been identified by her family in social media posts as Reagan Hancock. The 22-year-old Hancock was seven-and-a-half months pregnant; neither she nor her baby survived the attack, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

The Gazette reported that a woman was taken into custody in Oklahoma. Social media reports on the incident imply that Hancock knew the suspect, but Heavy has not yet confirmed her identity.

Hancock Planned on Naming the Child ‘Braxlynn,’ According to Various Social Media Accounts

Hancock had been very public about her pregnancy, posting photos of her ultrasound on Facebook on March 31.

On August 16, Hancock wrote a Facebook post in which she said, “(S)ome of you know, some of you dont… but we are having another SWEET BABYGIRL come november the 10th (give or take). She already acts like her daddy & big sister. We cannot wait for our Braxlynn Sage to be here. Daddy is definitely out numbered.😍🥺💗👑🎀”

Hancock, based on photos from her Facebook timeline, loved posting pictures of her with her two children. She had posted photos as she was in the hospital and even posted one which read, “Getting ready to push! Ready to see princess” in 2017.

She also posted photos of her “BlueBRendlPit” dog as well as photos from a wedding that she uploaded on October 13, 2019.

A news story featured in the McCurtain Gazette-News reported that the 22-year-old was “beaten and stabbed to death and had her baby cut from her womb.”

Hancock’s mother, “MarcusJess Brookes” described feeling pained by the loss of her daughter on Facebook, writing, “God please save us from this hurt we have.” In a different post, she informed people that they were holding a service to celebrate her daughter, “We are welcoming friends and family to our house today to celebrate Reagan Hancocks life we will be here all day if u need the address please pm us and I’ll send it to you.”

She also posted several photos of her daughter:

Her mother also said that she was also angry that she found out about her daughter’s mother from the Gazette report, writing, “$500 reward for the name of the person from Bowie county that leaked the gruesome details of our daughters murder to the Texarkana gazette!! What a way to find out!!”

The Suspect Is Accused of Fleeing the State of Texas With the Newborn

The McCurtain Gazette-News reported that “the alleged suspect is believed to have kidnapped and fled with the newborn, who later died here,” in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. That suspect is described as a 27-year-old woman from Simms, Texas.

That suspect was speeding near DeKalb when she was stopped by a Texas trooper at 10 a.m. on Friday, the paper reported. She told him that she “had just given birth and her newborn baby, which was in the car, was not breathing.” The trooper tried to perform CPR but could not revive the baby and called for an ambulance. She was taken to McCurtain Memorial, where “a doctor … knew very quickly that she had not given birth.”

When reports came in at 1 p.m. that a woman was murdered and her baby taken, police returned to the hospital, arrested the suspect. In custody, she “reportedly confessed to the murder and kidnapping, telling officers she told her boyfriend that she was pregnant in February and they even had a gender reveal party,” the paper reported.

The suspect has two children, ages six and 10, and told law enforcement that she didn’t know Hancock well. “She reportedly told officers she only knew the deceased pregnant woman by her first name and thought they were the same age,” the paper reported.

The suspect will likely face federal charges in addition to local murder charges since she is accused of crossing state lines with the infant.

