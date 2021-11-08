Gaige Grosskreutz: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gaige Grosskreutz is the only man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who lived to tell the tale.

On the week of November 8, 2021, Grosskreutz is expected to take the witness stand in the trial of Rittenhouse, who is charged with homicide and serious felony charges in the shooting deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and in the wounding of Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys are arguing that he shot all three men in self defense after coming to Kenosha to help protect businesses after others burned in a series of arson fires as unrest rocked the Wisconsin city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The Kenosha County District Attorney later declined to charge that officer, but an assistant DA in his office is handling the Rittenhouse case, which just completed week one.

See videos in the case here. One captures the moment Rittenhouse shot Grosskreutz.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Grosskreutz Approached Rittenhouse With a Loaded Gun

Vivid and graphic photos captured the scene that night in August 2020.

Grosskreutz was taking part in the protests in Kenosha that night when Rittenhouse shot and killed Rosenbaum. Video and testimony in the trial shows that Rosenbaum was chasing Rittenhouse, cornering him near cars in a parking lot. Witness Richie McGinniss, a video editor with the Daily Caller, previously testified that Rosenbaum was lunging for, and trying to get, Rittenhouse’s gun when Rittenhouse shot and killed him. Rosenbaum was unarmed, but Rittenhouse’s team is trying to convince jurors that he posed a threat to Rittenhouse because he was seeking to disarm him. Prosecutors tried to establish that it was possible Rosenbaum was falling from being shot, not lunging, but McGinniss pushed back at that characterizaton.

Rittenhouse then ran down the street in the direction of police. At that point, a man jumped over him, kicking him. He shot at that still unidentified man and missed. The second man shot, Anthony Huber, then rushed Rittenhouse and struck him with a skateboard. The defense introduced a photo in court that they say shows Huber touching Rittenhouse’s gun.

Enter Gaige Grosskreutz to the scene. He then moved toward Rittenhouse, put his hands up, and then moved back in the direction of Rittenhouse, while clutching a gun in one hand, the defense says and video shows. Rittenhouse then shot him.

The defense attorney said in court that Grosskreutz told police he lost his gun before the shooting; he is shown holding it in video and photos when Rittenhouse shot him. “He had a gun in his hand,” defense attorney Mark Richards said in court. He told police he was trying to stop Huber “from beating Kyle” with a skateboard, Richards contended.

2. Grosskreutz Has a Prior Gun Offense But Is Not a Felon

It was widely, and falsely, reported on social media that Gaige Grosskreutz is a felon and, thus, was not legally entitled to possess the gun. This is false. He is not a felon.

He does, however, have a prior misdemeanor conviction for intoxicated use of a firearm in Wisconsin, online records show. He received probation in that 2015 case, records reveal.

In January 2021, he was accused of second-offense drunk driving, but the case was dismissed on a prosecutor’s motion.

He was found guilty of a 2019 forfeiture for obedience to officers and loud noises in Ashland, Wisconsin.





Play



WATCH: Survivor of shooting in Kenosha speaks out for first time upLynk Clip 2020-09-11T23:40:37Z

A police report in West Allis, Wisconsin, accused him of “lurking” in an area where police in that suburban Milwaukee community keep their private vehicles, videotaping them. Heavy contacted West Allis municipal court to get the disposition of that ticket. That information was obtained through an open records request. Here’s part of the police report:

“Gaige had no reasons to be there and had no vehicle in the lot. He was previously detained for prowling in the same area and released,” the report says in the prowling case. “Gaige appeared to be video taping personal vehicles in the rear police parking lot. Gaige made clear his anti law enforcement views. Gaige was arrested for prowling, booked, cited and released.”

3. Grosskreutz’s Gun had a Bullet in the Chamber; He Is Affiliated With a Protest Group Called the People’s Revolution & Is a Medic

But, but, but he was just a”peaceful protestor” holding a cell phone…👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/EEp45iDOqj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 26, 2020

Testimony in court has indicated the gun was loaded. Jason Lackowski, a Marine veteran who went to Kenosha to protect businesses, testified that he picked up Grosskreutz’s gun after the shooting and found that it had a bullet in the chamber.

Grosskreutz was photographed with an arm injury from the shooting.

“In your training and experience, was that gun ready to be fired?” a Rittenhouse defense attorney asked Lackowski of Grosskreutz’s gun.

“Yes,” Lackowski replied. He said he emptied the chamber and helped apply a tourniquet to the wounded Grosskreutz.

Grosskreutz has been affiliated with the People’s Revolution protest group, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. That group was involved in the physical attack of a police officer named Joseph Mensah at his girlfriend’s home in Wauwatosa, leading to felony charges, but Grosskreutz was not alleged to be at that scene. Grosskreutz, of West Allis, a suburb of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was 26 years old at the time of the shooting.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Grosskreutz is certified as an EMT describing him as “a trained paramedic from suburban Milwaukee” who “had traveled to Kenosha to provide medical assistance to people protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake.” Rittenhouse was also acting as a medic that night, although he was not a certified EMT at age 17. He did work as a lifeguard.

The Tribune reported that Grosskreutz “provided first aid to people injured during the demonstrations.”

During testimony, a police officer testified that police chose not to search Grosskreutz’ phone even though they had a search warrant to do so because of Marsy’s Law, which is victims’ rights legislation. He also testified that Grosskreutz indicated he didn’t have the gun. They also did not record their interview with him.

“Why’d you shoot him,” Rittenhouse is asked as Gaige Grosskreutz runs along side him in video played by the prosecution in court. His Facebook cover photo says Reflect & Resist and he told a comment writer he was “not a hero.”

4. Grosskreutz, Who Lost 90% of His Right Bicep, Is Suing Kenosha

According to the court records retrieved through Pacer, Grosskreutz has filed a federal lawsuit that alleges police wrongly allowed an armed militia to imperil his safety.

However, Rittenhouse’s defense attorney denies he was part of an organized militia, saying in court that Rittenhouse didn’t know most of the other men who were present in Kenosha that day.

“It was not a mistake that Kyle Rittenhouse would kill two people and maim a third on that evening. It was a natural consequence of the actions of the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Sherriff’s office in deputizing a roving militia to ‘protect property’ and ‘assist in maintaining order,'” the suit says.

The suit alleges: “Seeing this murder (of Huber), Gaige Grosskreutz approached a still seated Rittenhouse. Grosskreutz put his hands in the air in an effort to show that he was not attacking Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse instead shot at him, thankfully missing his head and central mass but unfortunately striking Grosskreutz in the arm. Grosskreutz sustained serious injuries and lost 90% of his right bicep. As a true medic and not someone running around with an AR15 claiming to be a medic, Grosskreutz had a tourniquet in his medic bag. But for his training as an EMT, Grosskreutz would have likely been Rittenhouse’s third killing. Nonetheless, Grosskreutz’s life has been changed immeasurably.”

Rittenhouse’s lawyer said in court that Grosskreutz moved back toward Rittenhouse after putting his hands up and before Rittenhouse shot him.

5. Grosskreutz Described It All as ‘a Lot to Process’





Play



'I walked away with my life that night': Wounded Kenosha medic Gaige Grosskreutz tells his story Gaige Grosskreutz was among three people shot on the third night of protests after Kenosha police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back. The two other victims of the Aug. 25 triple shooting, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, did not survive. The shooter, Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Ill., considered himself… 2020-09-11T13:37:20Z

Grosskreutz resurfaced at other protest marches following the shooting, and friends told WTMJ-TV he acted as a medic at protests.

“Words are difficult right now, it’s a lot to process,” Grosskreutz said to the television station. “At no point, regardless of the topic, whether you are for or against the topic that is being protested, nobody should fear for their safety,” Grosskreutz said. “Nobody. Regardless of your opinions. Nobody should lose their life over voicing their opinion.”

In another interview, he said he started his EMT training in 2012 and worked as a pandemic. He said he thought he was “helping people in the community…people are hurting.” He said he wanted to “amplify by brothers’ and sisters’ voices.”

He added: “In Kenosha it was different… it felt like a war zone. There’s militarized weapons everywhere

In another interview, Grosskreutz said he went to Kenosha to protest as well as act as a medic. “This has not been easy emotionally or physically,” he said, adding that he is in “excruciating pain that doesn’t go away. In my arm and in my heart.”

READ NEXT: OnlyFans Model Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend