Rodrigo Reyna-Sanchez & Mark Meftah: California Police Officers Placed on Leave Over Texts

Rodrigo Reyna-Sanchez and Mark Meftah are police officers in Eureka, California who were placed on leave after the Sacramento Bee printed texts the newspaper called “violent and vulgar.”

Eureka Police Chief Steve Watson announced that the officers were placed on leave Wednesday, March 17, 2021 while a third-party investigator looks into the texts. Reyna-Sanchez, a sergeant in the department, and Meftah, an officer, will continue to be paid over the course of the investigation and their administrative leave, the newspaper reported. The texts were sent in a private text message group that included about six officers, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“While we leave room for the investigation to reveal more information, we also fully denounce the content of the communications that have been reported,” Watson wrote in a message to the public on Facebook. “And, we respectfully ask you to join us in doing the same. This is, in my opinion, the only right way forward.”

Watson Announced the Leave, Effective Immediately, Within Hours of the Sacramento Bee Publishing an Investigation Into a Private Text Message Group

The Sacramento Bee reported that Chief Watson was quick to act when he announced the leave of Reyna-Sanchez and Meftah. The officers’ paid administrative leave was effective immediately. Watson noted in his message to the public that room should be left for conclusions developed during the investigation, but that he believed it was critical to act immediately.

Watson wrote the investigation was prompted by a call from a Sacramento Bee reporter asking about the text messages. The texts in question were sent between January and August 2020. He wrote that he was not aware of the texts, and neither was his public affairs staff. He asked for copies of the texts, which the reporter provided.

“Upon learning the details of the content in these reported communications, I, like you, was deeply saddened and disturbed. While the exchange that reportedly occurred between officers was something that appears to have taken place on private devices, the subject matter discussed professional duties and was profoundly upsetting,” he wrote. “As Chief of Police, I am deeply concerned with any allegation of behavior that calls into question the professionalism of our officers, who are hired, trained, and trusted to serve and protect the public interest. The kind of attitudes and behavior exhibited in the transcript I saw did not and do not reflect the values and standards of the EPD.”

Watson continued, saying the department has been working for years to strengthen its ties with the community. Those steps involved training and supporting its officers over the last four years in “implicit bias, procedural justice, racial and cultural diversity, de-escalation techniques, and crisis intervention team training.” He said they have “emphasized outreach and services over enforcement to those experiencing homelessness—an approach that stresses building relationships and collaboration within our homeless community and service providers through our innovative Community Safety Engagement Team (CSET) and Mobile Intervention and Services (MIST) programs.”

“What has been reported, unequivocally, does NOT meet the professional standards to which we hold our public servants,” Watson said in the statement. “…We have worked hard together these past several years to create a community-service oriented culture, and to build positive relationships with all members of our community based on committed partnership, mutual understanding, trust and respect.”

He concluded by asking Humboldt County and the nation to support its police officers as he works to keep the trust of the community they serve.

“On behalf of the many men and women of law enforcement who honorably protect and serve their communities every day, in Humboldt County and across our nation, I seek your support as we do everything in our power to earn and keep your trust,” he wrote.

Text Messages Called a COVID-19 Patient an ‘Outbreak Monkey’ & Said an Officer Should ‘Face-Shoot’ a Suspect Released on Bail, Reports Said

The text messages included derogatory text messages about people experiencing homelessness, women and suspects, the Sacramento Bee reported. Among those messages was a text that said officers should “face-shoot” a suspect that was released on bail, and referred to a coronavirus patient as an outbreak monkey, the newspaper said. They also included sexual texts about women, including a female officer, and people experiencing homelessness, the report said.

The Eureka Police Officers’ Association released a statement on the report a few hours after the chief’s statement was issued.

Eureka Police Officers’ Association Statement on Sacramento Bee Allegations of Misconduct Against a Few Members

The March 17, 2021 Sacramento Bee article entitled “California police degraded women in texts, called COVID patient ‘outbreak monkey’” includes several statements allegedly made by Eureka Police Department employees in private conversation. The Eureka Police Officers’ Association (“POA”) encourages a fair and prompt investigation into this matter.

The alleged statements in the article reflect extremely egregious behavior. They are abhorrent, and do not reflect the character, integrity, or attitudes of the vast majority of Police Department employees. Nor do they reflect the seriousness, maturity, or professional attitude this difficult job demands.

The POA does not, and will not, condone violent, racist, sexist, or indifferent attitudes towards the community members we are sworn to protect and serve, or each other. As police officers, POA members understand that their ability to do their job depends on the support and respect of the community.

The community deserves only the best law enforcement professionals.

Reyna-Sanchez Was Commended in 2015 for Apprehending a Home Invasion Robbery Suspect

Reyna-Sanchez was among a group of officers and a dispatcher recognized for their work in apprehending a home invasion and robbery suspect in 2015. A Eureka Police Department Facebook post said they each “performed a critical function with professionalism, distinction and dedication.”

“Each of you are commended for your ability to bring calm out of chaos, turn a radio call into a successful apprehension, and willingness to go into harm’s way for the good of Eurekans!” the post said.

Those recognized were Sergeant Rodrigo Reyna-Sanchez, Officer Bryon Franco, Officer Ryan McElroy, Officer Jonathan Eckert, Senior Detective Ronald Harpham, Detective John Gordon, Officer Tim Jones, and Dispatcher Kylie Nelson. The home invasion and robbery occurred in August 2015, the post said.