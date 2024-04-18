Torso, Arm of Wisconsin College Student Wash Ashore on Lake Michigan Beach, Sheriff Says

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department says it has found more human remains in the case of once-missing Milwaukee, Wisconsin, college student Sade Robinson.

According to an April 18 Sheriff’s Department release, an arm and torso believed to be more remains of Robinson washed ashore a “stretch of tree-lined beach on Lake Michigan.” That marks the fourth time that remains have been discovered in the case. The first discovery was a severed leg in Warnimont Park that ignited the investigation. A criminal complaint says that leg is believed to belong to Robinson as well.

Maxwell Anderson, 33, a Milwaukee bartender, is accused of murdering and dismembering Robinson, who was studying criminal justice at Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department Believes the Human Remains Washed Ashore ‘From an Apartment Complex’

In the April 18 press release, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department reported that more human remains were discovered on April 18 near 3305 Marina Road “along a remote stretch of tree-lined beach on Lake Michigan, nearly a quarter from an apartment complex, where they are believed to have washed ashore.”

Sheriff’s officials say a “torso and arm” were found at 7:37 a.m. by a “citizen walking the beach.” They are believed to be Sade Robinson, 19, “whom MCSO investigators believe was murdered by Maxwell Anderson, 33, of the 3100 block of South 39th Street in Milwaukee on or about April 2,” the release says.

“Our thoughts and prayers and the full support of this agency remain with Robinson’s family and loved ones as they grieve and process her tragic loss, the release says.

“MCSO, in partnership with the Milwaukee Police Department and with assistance from 13 other local, state, and federal agencies, a volunteer organization, and a forensics expert, first began investigating Robinson’s death after a severed human leg was discovered in Warnimont Park in Cudahy on April 2. Within a week, several additional remains were discovered in Milwaukee – all believed, though not yet formally confirmed, to be Robinson,” it says.

Anderson “has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson of property other than building, in Robinson’s death. All three charges are felonies and carry a combined maximum penalty of life imprisonment,” the release says.

The “investigation into Robinson’s death is ongoing. And even prior to Thursday’s discovery, MCSO had already contracted and scheduled a sonar detection boat to further search lake Michigan for her remains and additional evidence,” the release adds.

Maxwell Anderson’s Family Released a Statement That Says They Were ‘Shocked & Devastated’ by Sade Robinson’s ‘Senseless Death’

The release comes as Anderson’s father, who runs a group of insurance companies in Waukesha County, released a statement on behalf of himself and the Anderson family.

Steven Anderson’s law firm emailed the statement to Heavy’s journalist. The statement was signed by “Steven Anderson” and “The Anderson Family” but it referenced both Anderson’s mother and father.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to express our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Sade Robinson. We are shocked and devastated by her senseless death,” the statement said.

“To Sade’s mother and father, words cannot express our sorrow for the incomprehensible pain and grief you are going through. We join the entire community in celebrating Sade’s life,” they wrote. “To the media, please allow us privacy during this time as we process this terrible tragedy.”

The criminal complaint accused Anderson of murdering Robinson after a “first date” at a Milwaukee seafood restaurant. A motive is not given. The evidence described in the complaint includes Robinson’s Life360 and cell phone, which the complaint says showed her phone traveling to the area of Anderson’s home. In addition, a witness and video put Anderson near the scene of a car fire that turned out to be Robinson’s vehicle, the complaint says.

READ NEXT: More on Maxwell Anderson.