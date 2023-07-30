Stephanie Weir: Collierville Woman Accused of Dog Sex Video

Stephanie Weir is a Collierville, Tennessee, woman who is accused of having sex with a dog and possessing child pornography.

According to Action News 5, Weir was arrested by the Memphis Police Department, which accused her of committing “sex crimes against underaged children and an animal.”

Heavy has reached out to Memphis police for additional details.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stephanie Weir Is Accused of Recording a Video With Her Cell Phone Showing Her Performing Sexual Acts With Her Dog

Tennessee woman, 33, is charged with filming her own pet DOG performing a sex act on her – after search warrant uncovers a slew of disgusting child pornography

Stephanie Weir reportedly confessed to making the disturbing video

According to Action News 5, Weir is 33-years-old and had saved “files and images of children in lewd, sexual poses” to her online cloud account.

She had also “recorded a video with her cellphone of her performing sexual acts with her dog,” the news site reported.

On her cell phone, authorities found videos and images of toddlers “in sexually explicit poses,” the news site reported, adding that she admitted sharing the materials with other people.

A Police Affidavit Says That the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Alerted Memphis Police About Stephanie Weir & the Images

A police affidavit obtained by Local Memphis.com reported that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first notified Memphis police about “apparent child pornography” in an online cloud account, after being informed of the materials by Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

The affidavit said the image shows a “child in a lascivious pose nude,” the news site reported, adding that Memphis police used a search warrant to determine the account belonged to Weir.

The videos “showed children engaged in sex acts with children, more photos of children posed nude, and even a video of Weir ‘having her pet dog perform a sex act on her,'” Local Memphis.com reported.

Weir was charged with accusations of “sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal offense against animals, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and aggravated unlawful photographing of a minor,” according to Local Memphis.com.

Although a mugshot circulating online shows Weir was in the Shelby County Jail in Tennessee at one point, jail records no longer show her in that facility.

Local Memphis.com reported that she was in the facility under $200,000 bail.

Online records show she has lived in Florida and Illinois. VINE Link reports that Weir “bonded out” of the jail.

Heavy is working to verify several social media accounts in Weir’s name.

Other Women Have Been Accused of Having Sex With Dogs

There are other recent cases in which women have been accused of having sex with dogs.

In 2022, in Kentucky, Nolene Renee Horn, who is a former elementary school teacher, and Christopher S. Jones of Kentucky were accused of engaging in sexual activity with a dog.

Denise Frazier is a 19-year-old Mississippi woman who was accused of having sexual intercourse with a German Shepherd dog in a Snapchat video. In that case, police said the video was too graphic to release and the dogs were receiving medical treatment.

In an affidavit obtained by WDAM, a Jones County sheriff’s deputy wrote that she had received information that “a woman was accused of having sexual intercourse with a dog.”

