Stimulus Package 2: Trump Pressures Democrats on ‘Big & Focused’ Bill

President Donald Trump called on Congress over the weekend to pass another coronavirus relief package, breaking his silence on stimulus for the first time since the 2020 presidential election.

Trump on Saturday, October 14, took to Twitter to urge lawmakers to approve a second stimulus bill. He claimed the package should be “big and focused” and requires the backing of Democrats.

“Congress must now do a Covid Relief Bill,” the president tweeted. “Needs Democrats support. Make it big and focused. Get it done!”

Congress must now do a Covid Relief Bill. Needs Democrats support. Make it big and focused. Get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

Negotiations have yet again reached an impasse as lawmakers continue to argue over the overall cost of the next bill. Democrats are seeking substantial state and local government funding, while Republicans are pushing for employer liability shields, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been previously discussing a package between $1.8 trillion and $2.2 trillion, but the talks collapsed leading up to the November 3 election, Business Insider reported.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is now taking the reigns on a smaller, Senate-backed stimulus proposal as the administration steps down from negotiations, the outlet continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump’s Statement Sends Mixed Signals

According to WGNTV, Trump’s November 14 tweet is confusing at best.

The president’s call for a “big” bill could be interpreted as including another round of direct stimulus checks, the station continued.

“Prior to the election, the White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed any approved package would include stimulus checks,” WGNTV said.

Democrats have pushed for a big-ticket plan that features new federal unemployment benefits, another round of $1,200 payments and additional state and local government aid, the outlet noted.

The word “targeted,” though, falls in line with McConnell’s recent stance on stimulus, WGNTV explained.

The Senate majority leader on November 11 argued that a massive stimulus bill is not necessary to reboot the economy, claiming its recovery has been “stronger and faster than anyone predicted.”

“Our country needs more smart, focused relief that is targeted to schools, healthcare, small businesses, & those who are hurting the most,” McConnell tweeted. “Not the absurd multi-trillion-dollar socialist wish-lists Democrats have demanded.”

The Senate majority leader claimed that the next package should look like Senate Republicans’ previous $500 billion proposal — which was blocked by Senate Democrats before the election, according to CNBC.

In October, McConnell announced plans for a standalone vote for additional Paycheck Protection Program funds, which offer loans to small businesses struggling to stay open during the pandemic. USA Today said the vote was “a mostly symbolic vote on the reauthorization” of the program because Democrats “oppose standalone bills on the issue.”

If a Deal Isn’t Reached in the Next Few Weeks, It Will Fall on Biden’s New Administration

I am the president-elect, but will not be president until next year. COVID-19 does not respect dates on the calendar, it is accelerating right now. Urgent action is needed today, now, by the current administration. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 14, 2020

If a stimulus agreement is not reached within the next few weeks, it will fall on Biden’s new administration.

The president-elect cites economic recovery as one of his “day one priorities” on the Biden-Harris transition website.

The plan promises to provide extra funding for state, local and tribal governments, extend “COVID crisis unemployment insurance to help those who are out of work” and create jobs through a Public Health Job Corps, among other measures, according to the website.

It does not directly mention stimulus checks.

Pelosi, meanwhile, has expressed that she has no desire to settle for a smaller deal.

The House Speaker and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on November 11 that they will continue to fight for a larger package.

Schumer added that Democrats would block any legislation resembling the GOP’s earlier $500 billion proposal, calling it “emaciated” and a “nonstarter.”

