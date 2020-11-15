Million MAGA Marcher Says Cop Should’ve Kneeled on George Floyd ‘Longer’

A supporter of President Donald Trump is going viral after he was filmed saying former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin should have kneeled on George Floyd’s neck “longer.”

The popular Twitter account Fifty Shades of Whey uploaded the video on Sunday, November 15, with the caption: “Trump supporter says Chauvin should’ve kneeled on George Floyd’s neck longer.”

Trump supporter says Chauvin should've kneeled on George Floyd's neck longer pic.twitter.com/DL7Vf0sNRT — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 15, 2020

An unknown man sporting a red “Trump 2020” visor is heard in the roughly 25-second clip commenting on the May murder of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in Minneapolis, Minnesota police custody. Floyd’s death sparked global outrage after bystander footage showed Chauvin kneeling on the 46-year-old’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he begged for air.

“He should’ve done it for f****** longer,” the Trump supporter spewed directly to the camera. It is unclear who the source of the video is.

Fifty Shades of Whey clarified in a follow up tweet that the man was “last seen” at the “Million MAGA March.” The event, in support of the president, took place over the weekend in Washington, D.C., according to its website.

Here’s what you need to know:

The MAGA Marcher Claimed Floyd Would Still Be Alive if He ‘Behaved’

The video begins with the Trump supporter claiming Floyd would still be alive if he had only “behaved from the get-go.”

“If he would’ve behaved from the get-go, and not try to pass false money, he’d still be alive today,” the man says to the person recording. “It’s not that hard to behave.”

The New York Times reported that Minneapolis police officers on May 25 responded to a call from a store clerk who accused Floyd of paying for cigarettes with a fake $20 bill.

A man behind the camera, likely the one filming, demands to know whether the marcher is “OK” with he fact that Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, according to the Twitter video.

“He should’ve done it f****** longer,” the Trump supporter snaps back. “He should’ve done it longer,” he says again. “You need more?”

The videographer then says he is “flabbergasted” before the clip concludes, the video shows.

The Encounter Has Since Gone Viral on Twitter

Do your thing internet. https://t.co/7B6qcngi7Y — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) November 15, 2020

Although the source of the video is unclear, the tweet by Fifty Shades of Way has since garnered over 65,000 views and more than 500 retweets.

While many were quick to condemn the Trump supporter as racist, others sought to discover his identify.

“I hope whoever he works for sees this and fires his a**,” one person tweeted. “I have seen Twitter work some miracles.”

What a fucking asshole douche bag, so disgusting. I hope whoever he works for sees this and fires his ass. I have seen Twitter work some miracles. Trump supporting white men are of bunch brainless dirt bags, I'm just so angry hearing this crap — Trish (@TrishMask) November 15, 2020

Another criticized the man for representing “the worst of America.”

“There is no compromising or reaching across isles with people who are ok with you being killed,” Spawn on Me Podcast CEO Kahlief Adams wrote.

There is no compromising or reaching across isles with people who are ok with you being killed. https://t.co/7Zv84QFo9z — Kahlief “I’m Your Nightmare Bro” Adams (@Kahjahkins) November 15, 2020

Crowds of Trump Supporters Flooded the Nation’s Capital to Protest the 2020 Presidential Election Results

Million MAGA March#MillionMAGAMarch #Trump2020 #StopTheSteal 2020-11-08T20:00:12Z

CNN reported swarms of Trump supporters on Saturday, November 14, flooded the nation’s capital to protest the 2020 presidential election results.

The president has repeatedly argued that voter fraud interfered with the November 3 presidential race, causing president-elect Joe Biden to come out on top.

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

March organizers claimed on the event’s website that Trump’s fanbase is being censored by the media. In a call to action, the “Million MAGA March” website states:

We are being Censored, Banned, and Suppressed by the Social Media Giants, the Main Stream Media, as well as other Countries. The time is NOW to stand for this Country and the United States Constitution. Now is a New Birth of Freedom and it cannot be Stopped!

Trump, who is refusing to concede, surprised the marchers shortly after 10 a.m. with his motorcade on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Meanwhile, a smaller group of counter-protesters in support of Biden gathered near the Supreme Court to celebrate his electoral victory, CNN added.

READ NEXT: Arkansas Sheriff Fatally Shoots Kid’s Dog After Going to Wrong House