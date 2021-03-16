Taylor Bishop, 4, Killed When Plane Slammed Into SUV in Florida

Four-year-old Taylor Bishop was identified as one of three people killed in a catastrophic plane crash caught on video in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The small aircraft fell from the sky and directly hit an SUV the boy was riding in with his mom, Megan Bishop.

The two occupants in the plane were both killed. They have not yet been identified. Taylor and Megan Bishop were trapped in the SUV after the crash, extricated and rushed to the hospital, both in critical condition. Tragically, the boy died at the hospital in the hours after the crash. Megan Bishop was released after treatment, NBC Miami reported Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

The plane crashed on Monday at about 3 p.m. The plane, a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza, crashed shortly after takeoff from the North Perry Airport. The airport borders the neighborhood where the Bishops lived.

Taylor Bishop ‘Lit Up the Room’ At the Elementary School Where His Mom Worked as a Teacher’s Assistant

.@browardschools remembered Taylor Bishop today, the 4-year-old boy who died Monday after a plane crashed into the SUV he was traveling in. "This little guy lit up the room. The most amazing comments to crack you up."https://t.co/FjrQgzjpTo pic.twitter.com/4ChaUqPZ4l — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) March 16, 2021

Megan Bishop worked as a teacher’s assistant at Hollywood Hills Elementary School, which is located close to her home and the crash site. The Broward County School Board held its regular meeting the night of the crash, and paid tribute to Taylor.

A school board member said Taylor “lit up the room” and made comments that would “crack you up,” according to WVSN. The school board also held a moment of silence for the Bishop family.

It’s with great sadness that we ask for your prayers this morning. One of our very special and active ESP teachers from Hollywood Hills Elementary was involved in a accident with an airplane in Pembroke Pines. It fell on her car. Megan Bishop, also known as Kiki, was in the car with her son Taylor. This little guy lit up the room, the most amazing comments to crack you up. Kiki was discharged last night, that was [Monday] night, and we really would like to remember her son who, unfortunately, passed away through this accident. At this time, we would also like to remember her mother and sister who are also part of the Broward County school system in this moment of great tragedy.

The boy was remembered for his joy, a loved one told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

“He was just a very happy little man,” the person said.

“My heart is shattered watching the news today and seeing the tragic crash and the passing of Taylor,” a loved one wrote on Facebook. “My love, hugs, and prayers go out to Megan Bishop aka Ms. Kiki, Gisele Bishop and Amanda Brasso.”

Taylor Is One of 6 People to Die in Plane Crashes Near the North Perry Airport in the Last 10 Months

SHOCKING VIDEO- A small plane explodes on impact, crashes car in a Florida neighborhood⬇️#planecrash pic.twitter.com/GEr4bceNq4 — NewsNOW from FOX (@NewsNOWFOX) March 16, 2021

Herman Gaston, who lives in the neighborhood, said he has witnessed multiple plane crashes from his home in the residential area bordering the small airport.

“Normally this is a concern about everybody around here because this has happened often enough to get concerned,” he said.

Local 10 reported there have been five crashes in the area since last year. Six people have died in crashes near the North Perry Airport in the last 10 months, according to WVSN.

The crash is under investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board. The North Perry Airport has thousands of flights each month, according to its statistical data. The airport describes itself on its website as “the second busiest general aviation airport in Florida.” The airport includes four runways, and the longest is 3,350 feet.

The flights are entirely civilian. The airport, HWO, was constructed by the U.S. Navy in 1943 to serve as a satellite training field in connection with the Miami Naval Air Station. Broward County purchased the airport from the Navy in 1956. The airport’s media facts sheet includes its safety record.

“18 consecutive years of zero discrepancies for the annual Florida Department of Transportation airport inspection,” it says.

Anabel Fernandez was a neighbor whose Ring video doorbell caught the crash on video. She told CBS Miami she was in shock after the plane crashed just outside her home. She said she lives there with her children and she often walks outside with them.

“We heard like a bomb, like a tremendous noise and everything was on fire and it dived into a car,” she said. “I live right here. I walk with my babies every day. The plane could have got us all. I am in shock.”

