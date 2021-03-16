WATCH: Deadly Florida Plane Crash Caught on Terrifying Ring Video

A fiery plane crash that left at least three people dead in Florida was caught on a Ring video. The small aircraft can be seen careening into an SUV with a mom and her son inside. Both occupants of the plane died, and the boy later died at the hospital.

The plane took off from North Perry Airport and crashed shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, in the area of SW 72 Avenue and 12 Street, very close to the airport, a Pembroke Pines Fire Department spokesperson told CBS Miami. You can watch the video here or later in this post.

The FAA told the news outlet the plane was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza.

‘We Heard Like a Bomb,’ Said Anabel Fernandez, Who Caught the Footage on Her Ring Video Doorbell

Anabel Fernandez caught the video on her Ring device and told CBS Miami she was in shock after the plane crashed just outside her home. She said she lives there with her children and she often walks outside. She was still in shock when she talked to news reporters, she said.

“We heard like a bomb, like a tremendous noise and everything was on fire and it dived into a car,” said Anabel Fernandez. “I live right here. I walk with my babies every day. The plane could have got us all. I am in shock.”

The 22-second video opens as the SUV enters the frame. A mother was driving with her young son. A “whoosh” can be heard as the plane falls from the sky, making contact with the ground just as it slams directly into the vehicle head on. A fire was quickly ignited, and high flames appear on the footage. At least one voice can be heard shouting in the background.

An Engine Failure May Have Been the Cause of the Plane Crash, Which Occurred Shortly After Takeoff

A Pembroke Pines Fire Department spokesperson told CBS Miami that a possible engine failure was reported in the moments before the fatal plane crash. The official cause of the crash is still under investigation by The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board. The large fire was ignited due to jet fuel spilling onto the roadway.

Both people inside the plane died, along with the boy who was in the SUV. The woman driving the SUV was in critical condition in the hospital Monday night. The identities of those involved were not immediately released. Both the mother and son were trapped in the vehicle after the crash and extricated. They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

The plane came to a rest on the ground against an airport fence, NBC Miami reported.

Five Crashes Have Been Reported in the Neighborhood Since Last Year, & Several of Them Have Been Fatal

Herman Gaston, who lives in the neighborhood, said he has witnessed multiple plane crashes from his home in the residential area bordering the small airport.

“Normally this is a concern about everybody around here because this has happened often enough to get concerned,” he said.

Local 10 reported there have been five crashes in the area since last year, and several of them have been fatal.

