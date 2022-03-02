Taylor Schabusiness: Wisconsin Woman Decapitated & Dismembered Lover, Police Say

Taylor Schabusiness is a Wisconsin woman accused of beheading and dismembering her lover during a drug-fueled sex act, leaving behind a scene reminiscent of a horror movie, police say. She was found with his body parts in a crockpot box after the victim’s mother found his head inside a bucket at her house, according to police. The victim has been identified by his family as 25-year-old Shad Thyrion.

Schabusiness, a 24-year-old Green Bay woman, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault, according to police and court records. She is accused of killing Thyrion on February 22, 2022. Gory details of the case emerged in court records released on March 2, 2022, when an amended complaint was filed. According to police, Thyrion and Schabusiness had been engaging in sexual acts in his mother’s basement before he was killed. Thyrion’s mother found her son’s head in a bucket that had been covered by a towel and told police Schabusiness was the last person seen with him, according to the complaint.

When police searched Schabusiness’ minivan, they found human body parts, including legs, inside a crockpot box, according to the criminal complaint. When she was asked what happened, Schabusiness told police she couldn’t remember because she blacked out and said, “that’s a good question,” according to court documents. Schabusiness told police she and the victim had been smoking methamphetamine. She called meth “the b****,” and said “that is pretty f*****” up when told about Thyrion’s head being found at his mother’s home, according to the complaint.

Schabusiness is being held on $2 million bail at the Brown County Jail, according to online records. It was not immediately clear if she is being represented by an attorney who could comment on her behalf. Schabusiness, who was born Taylor Denise Coronado, is scheduled to appear in court on March 22, 2022, online court records show.

Here’s what you need to know about Taylor Denise Schabusiness and the murder of Shad Thyrion. Warning, this story contains graphic details from court documents:

According to the criminal complaint, Green Bay Police were called to a home on Stony Brook Lane about 3:25 a.m. on February 23, 2022, after a woman reported she found a “severed head” in a bucket in her basement. The responding officer said he went into the basement and found a plastic bucket on the floor covered with a towel. When he lifted the towel he saw a “human head inside the bucket,” and also saw dried blood on a nearby mattress, according to the complaint.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the Stony Brook Lane home. According to the complaint, they found the head had been “severed from the neck,” and was in a bucket near the stairs down to the basement. The medical examiner said, “there was visual evidence of strangulation observed.” According to the complaint, “Also located in the same bucket was a male organ, along with body fluid and two knives. Other body parts were found in the basement in other bags, including plastic shopping bags, along with three knives, including a bread knife consistent with kitchen knives.”

Police said in the complaint that the victim’s upper torso was found in a storage tote. The torso had “numerous rigid cuts” where the head had been removed, police said. A carving knife and “several internal organs” were also found in the tote, according to the complaint. Police said they saw “significant blood staining” on the mattress of a bed in the basement and what appeared to have been blood that was cleaned up from a concrete surface under the bed. According to the complaint, “evidence of drug use was observed,” including “a glass pipe and gem bag containing light colored power material.” Blood was also found in a stand-up shower and bathroom, police said.

The victim’s mother told police that Schabusiness picked up her son about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022. That was the last time she saw him alive, according to the complaint. The victim’s mother’s boyfriend told her he saw Schabusiness and the victim going into the basement on Monday night or early Tuesday morning, and the victim’s mother said she heard Schabusiness talking during the day of Tuesday, February 22. She said she also saw a minivan that was parked outside, but she wasn’t sure if it was Schabusiness’ van.

The victim’s mother told police she woke up about 2:30 or 3 a.m. on February 23 after hearing a storm door being slammed. She said she then heard a vehicle and assumed it was Schabusiness’ van, according to the complaint. The victim’s mother said she then saw the light in her basement was till on and went to see if her son was there because she thought Schabusiness had left, the complaint states. The victim’s mother said she didn’t see anyone in the basement and started to walk back up stairs, “when she noticed a bucket next to the bottom of the stairs … she removed a blanket that was over the bucket and she discovered the head of the victim.”

According to the complaint, officers also went to Schabusiness’ home on Eastman Avenue in Green Bay after learning she was last seen with the victim. Police said as they were investigating Schabusiness’ van, she came out of her apartment and stopped when she saw the officers. According to the complaint, officers said Schabusiness had dried blood on the front of her hooded sweatshirt and on her sweatpants and her “hands appeared to be smeared with blood as well.” When an officer asked Schabusiness if she knew why they were there, she said, “Because of my warrant for my arrest.”

Police said they searched Schabusiness’ van and found a crockpot box in the rear passenger seat that was on top of a laundry basket and found “additional human body parts including legs,” according to the complaint. Schabusiness was then taken back to a police station to be interviewed by detectives, who observed she had a cut on her left thumb and scratches on her arms and hand, according to the complaint.

When a detective told Schabusiness they found the victim’s head at his mother’s home, she replied, “that’s pretty f***** up,” according to the complaint. Schabusiness said she had left the rest of the body in the basement. When asked by the detective what had happened, Schabusiness replied, “that is a good question,” and said she had blacked out, according to the complaint.

While being interviewed by detectives, Schabusiness said, “damn the head,” and “I can’t believe I left the head though.” When asked where the rest of the victim’s body was, Schabusiness said, “police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she dismembered the body.”

According to the complaint, Schabusiness said she had planned to bring all of the victim’s body parts with her when she left his house but “she got lazy and only ended up putting the leg/foot in the van and she forgot the head.”

When asked how she dismembered the body, Schabusiness told detectives she used knives from the kitchen of the victim’s home and “a bread knife worked the best because of the serrated blade.” She said while cutting up the victim’s body she became “paranoid and lazy,” and said she thought it was the “dope” making her paranoid, according to the complaint.

2. Schabusiness Says She Strangled the Victim With a Chain as Part of Sex Act, Became ‘Crazy’ Because of Drugs & Continued to Perform Sexual Acts on Him After He Was Dead, According to the Complaint

Schabusiness told police she and a friend picked up the victim in her van on the day he was killed and they then went to her Eastman Avenue apartment where they smoked marijuana and meth, according to the complaint. Her friend then left and Schabusiness said she and the victim “shot up” with Trazodone. They then drove to his mother’s house and went into his basement, according to the complaint.

“Schabusienss stated that she and the victim were smoking ‘the b****,’ which Detective Graf was able to clarify with Schabusiness that he believed she was referring to methamphetamine,” according to the complaint. “Schabusiness stated that the victim had a chain that he had put around his neck. Sachabusiness stated they were getting to sexual intercourse. The strangulation was part of the sex act, according to Schabusiness. Schabusiness stated she and the victim had used strangulation during sex in the past.”

She told police the victim had two chains, which she described as silver and chainlink, and also as a dog choke collar, and said one was for him and one for her, according to the complaint. She said she “just went crazy,” and began strangling the victim. “Schabusiness stated she could feel the victim’s heart beating still as she was choking him, so she kept pulling and choking him harder, but the victim would not die and that he just kept ‘rebuilding into muscle,” the complaint says.

Schabusiness told police she realized he was dead when blood started coming out of his mouth and his face turned purple, but she continued choking him. According to the complaint, Schabusiness told detectives she continued playing with the victim’s body after he died and performed sexual acts on him after his death.

According to the complaint, she told police she watched the victim die and said in what detectives described as a lower tone of voice, “ya I liked it,” and said she kept choking him because she was “already this far.” She said it took him about three to five minutes to die and she wanted to see what happened, according to the complaint. “Schabusiness stated she enjoyed choking him and made comments to detectives asking if they knew what it was like to love something so much that you kill it. Schabusiness stated she played with the victim’s body for like two to three hours,” according to the complaint. She also said she spent all day Tuesday in the basement with the body and then began dismembering him Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the complaint states.

3. Schabusiness Has Previous Arrests on Charges Including Fleeing & Eluding Officers, Felony Bail Jumping, Possessing Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting an Officer, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer & Operating With a Suspended License

Schabusiness has previous arrests in Brown County, Wisconsin, both in 2020, according to online court record. She was arrested in June 2020 and charged with battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, a felony, and resisting or obstructing an officer. Schabusiness was found guilty after pleading no contest, records show. She was sentenced to three years of probation and 60 days in jail, according to court records.

In August 2020, Schabusiness was charged with bail jumping and resisting an officer. The bail jumping charge was dismissed as part of the June case. Also in August 2020, she was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an office and felony fleeing from an officer in a vehicle. She was sentenced to two years probation in that case.

Schabusiness changed her name from Taylor Denise Coronado to Taylor Denise Schabusiness in 2018, according to court records. Public records show she has also lived in San Antonio, Houston and Temple and Cotulla, Texas, and in Suamico, Wisconsin.

4. Schabusiness Is Married & Has a Newborn Son; Her Husband Is in Jail on Unrelated Charges, Records Show

Schabusiness says on Facebook she is married and has a son who was born in 2021. Her husband is in jail in Wisconsin on unrelated charges and was in custody at the time the victim was killed, records show. According to Facebook posts from friends, Schabusiness did not have custody of her child.

Schabusiness’ husband’s Facebook page calls her “Queen Taylor Schabusiness,” and on it he wrote, “I Do Trust My Beautiful Wife, I Will Do Anything To Protect Her, Stay Strong Baby Boo, I Love You!” They have been together since 2017, according to his Facebook page. He wrote on the page his job is:

To make sure my Queen knows that no matter if we’re apart or not, that I will do whatever is necessary to get her back next to me, never will I give up on her, nor will I ever lose confidence in our Schabusiness Empire. My word has been my word to her, my word to her will never change, she knows better then anyone that, I mean what I say and say what I mean! Now baby, I promise you that I’m gonna be coming to get you, it’s your golden year and best believe you’ll be in my arms for it, baby stay strong and always know that your King knows how to do one thing and one thing only, that’s right, what we know best, The Schabusiness Shuffle Hustle❤️❤️. Now calm down, smile and tell yourself with confidence that you’re doing a good job! It’s only a matter of time before you’re home baby, till then, know that I’m here for you, never have or will I give up on us, we will get through this obstacle/struggle together, baby girl it’s been tough not having you by myside, but you’re what motivates me to stay sane, because nothing or no one could ever replace the feeling I get when I’m next to your sexy ass😘😘 for real though. Be ready, because I’m gonna come get you soon, I promise baby. I love you and I miss you so much beautiful. XOXO ❤️Love❤️, King PapiiBoo Schabusiness√.

Taylor Schabusiness’ last public Facebook post was on January 13, 2022. She wrote, “Went off and told an addict “‘I’ll never stop buying you dope, so I could sit back watch you die.'”

Also on January 13, she wrote on Facebook, “I got hitched to show them my commitment, loyalty and dedication to them. That I was never gunna be how I used to be. Then they turn around and fuck on me. There’s no way I’ll ever go into another relationship. #canttrustnoone”

A friend wrote on Schabusiness’ Facebook page after her arrest, “I knew she had mental health problems and drug addiction but tbh I didn’t know the drug side of her when we hung out she was not high. This is the girl who cried when I told her I had a tumor in my leg, who cried tears of happiness thanking god when my family received a Christmas miracle. She was always so kind to me and my family. But the last month I had barely heard from her and assumed she was on a drug binge. And tbh I was worried about her but not in the way where I thought this was something she was capable of. I wish I could have helped her get her life straightened out. I really do but now it’s too late and I will feel guilt for not being there for her more.”

The friend added, “I’m one of the few sober friends she had. There aren’t many of us that she associated with that were sober. So it’s hard. She made a choice and unfortunately she will have to live with it the rest of her life and it breaks my heart for all involved. I just am having a lot of emotions rn and am hurting. This girl slept at my home played with my kids I’ve known her almost 9 years. It’s just hard to accept that someone I thought was one thing was capable of such a thing. ”

5. Shad Thyrion’s Family Says He Was Taken From Them by ‘What I Can Only Assume Is a Monster

Shad Thyrion’s uncle, said Thyrion was taken from them by “what I can only assume is a monster.” His uncle wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post, “You had such a good heart and soul Shad. I love you so much I can’t even begin to describe what we are feeling.”

During Schabusiness’ first court appearance, Assistant District Attorney Caleb Saunders said, according to WBAY, “I think the facts alleged are extremely concerning and disturbing and go to the violent nature and grave nature of the offense.”

Prosecutors said she is a flight risk and had been on electronic monitoring as part of the probation from her 2020 convictions, but had somehow cut off her GPS device, the news station reports. Saunders said in court, the case is “one of the most serious offenses we’ve had in this county in some time.”