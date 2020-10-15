Tiffany Trump Birthday Party: #ByeTiffany Trends on Twitter

The hashtag “Bye Tiffany” spiked on Twitter on October 15 after a left-leaning political action committee released a video slamming Tiffany Trump for celebrating her 27th birthday in Miami. The clip criticized President Donald Trump’s younger daughter’s party as insensitive amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Many commenters on social media were quick to share the #ByeTiffany hashtag along with stories about how COVID-19 has impacted their own families. Others came to Tiffany Trump’s defense, arguing that she was not breaking any laws. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order last month allowing bars and restaurants to operate at 100 percent capacity.

The Political Ad Was Released By Meidas Touch, a Self-Proclaimed Progressive SuperPAC

The video criticizing Tiffany Trump’s birthday celebration was released by Meidas Touch. The political action committee was created by brothers Ben, Brett and Jordan Meiselas. They described the organization on its website: “Created in quarantine by three brothers, MeidasTouch is a progressive, next-generation SuperPAC staffed solely by three siblings (and lifelong Democrats) with the primary goal of defeating Donald Trump in 2020.”

The Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks political donations and expenditures by campaigns, reports that Meidas Touch has received more than $1 million in contributions from individual donors since its inception. The group has nearly half a million followers on Twitter.

The Tiffany Trump video was posted to Twitter just before 1 p.m. on October 15. Within two hours, the clip had been viewed nearly 600,000 times. It has since been posted to Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok as well.

The viral clip jumps back and forth between newscasters talking about social distancing, families having to cancel important events like weddings and businesses going out of business with scenes from the Miami party.

Meidas Touch argued that Tiffany Trump’s birthday bash represented a “lack of empathy” as families across the United States continue to battle the coronavirus. The group wrote in part on the YouTube channel:

You sacrifice while the Trumps celebrate. There is nothing more disturbing than Trump families delight and decadence in the death and suffering of Americans. It’s not simply a lack of compassion or empathy. It’s an affirmative revelry in the despair on Americans. We saw this on display as Trump dances to the YMCA at super-spreader COVID rallies this week. We also saw this as Tiffany Trump’s lavish birthday party this week in Miami was posted on social media where she was seen wearing a sea captain hat, popping champagne and running up thousands dollar tabs of Sushi.

Tiffany Trump Spent at Least Two Days in Miami for an Early Birthday Celebration

Tiffany Trump turned 27 years old on October 13. She celebrated a couple of days early with a visit to Miami. According to Page Six, Tiffany Trump and her friends visited Komodo, a popular sushi restaurant, on Sunday, October 11. Her boyfriend Michael Boulos was there, along with Pap Steak partner David Einhorn.

The group later moved on to another establishment called Kiki on The River. Access Hollywood and TMZ published videos from the festivities that were initially shared on social media. The clips show restaurant workers surrounding the table holding sparklers, flags and champagne bottles. A few workers can be seen wearing masks but not all of them. It’s unclear whether Trump’s table was at least six feet away from other tables.

Page Six cited an “insider” who explained, “Tiffany was in great spirits as the life of the party while sipping Dom Perignon and posing for pictures with friends.”

The following evening, Trump had dinner at Einhorn’s Papi Steak restaurant, where he served her a large birthday cake. The cake was decorated with pictures of Trump, including one alongside her father. Einhorn shared a photo of him and Trump on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday princess 👸🏼 have the best day ever.” Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, added in the comments, “Thank you for making my little girls birthday so special!”

